Pakistan installs first electric vehicle charger unit

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed in federal capital’s Jinnah Avenue.

“The EV charging facility has been set up by Attock Oil,” Samaa TV quoted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary as saying.

“The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” he said in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

Extremely excited to see launching of first Electric Car Charging Station in Islamabad #AttockOil is opening flagship EV charging facility at Jinnah Avenue Islamabd, This was another target of @MinistryofST to encourage E vehicles as future transportation .. — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) July 20, 2020

The development came after the policy to shift the country’s vehicles to electric power was approved last month. “EV manufacturing units will also be established in the country,” Fawad added.

The South Asian country is gearing up to make electric vehicles the new normal.