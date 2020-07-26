Pakistan installs first electric vehicle charger unit

Web Desk
06:42 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan installs first electric vehicle charger unit
Share

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan’s first electric vehicle charging unit has been installed in federal capital’s Jinnah Avenue.

“The EV charging facility has been set up by Attock Oil,” Samaa TV quoted Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary as saying.

“The opening of EV charging stations was another target of Ministry of Science and Technology to encourage E vehicles as future transportation,” he said in a tweet last week, announcing the launch of the stations.

The development came after the policy to shift the country’s vehicles to electric power was approved last month. “EV manufacturing units will also be established in the country,” Fawad added.

The South Asian country is gearing up to make electric vehicles the new normal.

More From This Category
Rain claims five lives in Karachi, floods roads, ...
09:39 AM | 27 Jul, 2020
Pakistan downs Indian spy quadcopter
08:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan, China reject Klaxon story on ‘secret ...
07:54 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Pakistan installs first electric vehicle charger ...
06:42 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Punjab to impose strict smart lockdown two to ...
01:25 PM | 26 Jul, 2020
Strong presence of terrorist organization ...
10:27 AM | 26 Jul, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Penny Appeal founder restored as investigation finds no wrongdoing
05:18 PM | 25 Jul, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr