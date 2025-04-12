realme C75x to launch next week in Pakistan

Exciting news for smartphone enthusiasts in Pakistan! realm is set to launch its latest model, the realm C75x, on April 14. With this launch, realm establishes a new benchmark by introducing the premium IP69 water and dust resistance rating—previously found only in smartphones priced between PKR 50,000 and 80,000—into the more affordable PKR 40,000 range, combining top-tier durability with exceptional value and quality.

The realm C75x promises outstanding durability and style while remaining budget-friendly. It comes in two powerful variants: 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB, both designed to provide performance and versatility that’s hard to match.

Available in a stunning Coral Pink color, the C75x is an excellent choice for those who appreciate a touch of elegance in their devices. The “Perfect Pink for Her” is a vibrant, youthful shade that blends charm, elegance, and a subtle hint of boldness. Drawing inspiration from sleek, modern design, the realme C75x combines a chic aesthetic with smart functionality, making it a stylish and practical gift.

Life can be unpredictable, but the realme C75x is designed to keep up with its ArmorShell™ Protection. It boasts triple IP ratings—IP69, IP68, and IP66—ensuring resistance against dust, water, and sudden impacts. These are the highest durability ratings in its category, offering protection that even many premium devices often lack. Whether you’re caught in the rain or accidentally drop your phone, the C75x is built to be drop-proof, waterproof, and worry-proof.

Beyond its rugged exterior, the realme C75x features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate—higher than most phones in this price range, delivering buttery visuals while scrolling, gaming, or watching videos.

Powered by the Helio G81 Ultra chipset, it offers snappy performance compared to other devices in its class. The C75x is available in both 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, both expandable with Dynamic RAM up to 16GB, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth app switching. With 128GB of storage, there’s ample space for apps, media, and memories.

Say goodbye to battery anxiety with the realme C75x’s 5600mAh powerhouse battery. Combined with 45W fast charging, it provides not just endurance but also convenience. Most phones in this segment offer slower charging speeds, making the C75x a faster, more efficient companion for daily use.

With an expected price of around PKR 40,000, the realme C75x offers premium durability, superior performance, and stylish design—overtaking many alternatives in its category. Whether you choose the 6GB or 8GB model, you’re certainly getting incredible value.

In summary, the realme C75x is a stylish, robust, and high-performing smartphone that doesn’t compromise on specifications. Its Coral Pink variant adds a fashionable flair, making it the perfect choice for those who desire both substance and style. With its class-leading durability, smoother display, faster charging, and better overall performance, the realme C75x is set to make waves in the Pakistani market.