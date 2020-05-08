Huawei brings its technological marvels a step closer to you with exclusive home delivery deals

LAHORE - This Ramadan while everyone is keeping safe and indoors, Huawei takes a step to come even closer to you – by offering free home delivery of your favorite smart devices.

Delightfully attractive prices, Huawei’s smartphones offer something for everyone, right at your doorstep! So anyone looking to capture their Ramzan moments or making plans to look good on Eid can savour the technological prowess of Huawei’s innovative devices.

A powerful camera, a bigger screen, and a faster processor – all these come at fabulous bargains. Consumers can now make their days more productive and enjoyable, with any one of the following devices from Huawei. Get a HUAWEI Y6s for just PKR 20,899/- to unleash your potential with a powerful Octa-Core processor, enriched with a 3GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The HUAWEI Y9s is now available for only PKR 40,999/- to empower the most insatiable technology geeks, as it boasts a 48MP Triple Camera, with a large 6.59-inch FHD+ Display and a 6GB RAM with 128GB internal memory.

For a more affordable price of PKR 28,999/-, customers can now optimize their digital life with a HUAWEI Y7p, that captures the most vivid photography with its 48MP Triple Camera. The images are further enhanced by its 6.39-inch Punch-Display and powered by a 4GB RAM, along with a 64GB ROM. One can also avail a spectacular discount on the Y9 Prime 2019, which is currently available for only PKR 33,999/-. It promises a 16MP Triple AI Camera at the back, along with a 16MP Pop-up Front Camera to equip you with many futuristic features to transform your photographic experiences. Its 4GB RAM with 128GB internal space allows swift multi-tasking and the next level of digital engagement.

For unmatched convenience, all technology enthusiasts can now call Huawei’s helpline 0800-00016 to get prompt delivery of revolutionary smart-devices at their doorsteps.