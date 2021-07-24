realme GT Master Edition Series officially released in China

Designed by the renowned Japanese industrial designer, Naoto Fukasawa, realme GT Master Edition is claimed to be the best designed flagship smartphone of the year

06:22 PM | 24 Jul, 2021
LAHORE – realme – the world’s fastest growing smartphone brand has released the GT Master Edition Series. Designed by Naoto Fukasawa, the famous Japanese industrial designer, realme GT Master Edition Series is claimed to be the best-designed flagship smartphone this year. realme GT Master Edition Series focuses on the trendsetting design and leap-forward performance, making it an absolute fit for being the flagship series of realme. 

Naoto Fukasa has designed the smartphone’s back to adopt the suitcase design style. With GT Master Edition Series, realme introduces the industry's first 3D vegan leather technology – a true innovation in design. 

realme GT Master Edition Series is remarkable and noteworthy for its design and specification. realme GT Explorer Master Edition is equipped with Snapdragon 870 processor, 120Hz AMOLED display, stainless-steel liquid cooling technology, 65W SuperDart charging, a triple-camera system that includes a 50MP Sony IMX766 main camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a B&W portrait lens.

The realme GT Master Edition is equipped with Snapdragon 778G 5G processor, using the TSMC 6nm process technology. realme GT Master Edition also has the same stainless-steel liquid cooling system, 120Hz Samsung AMOLED display, 65W SuperDart with a 4300mAh battery.

The price of realme GT Explorer Master Edition starts from USD 450/- and realme GT Master Edition starts from USD 370/- respectively. In addition to the smartphones, realme will also bring new category products at the following overseas launch event – including Pakistan.

