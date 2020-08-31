Samsung TV receives accreditation from Royal National Institute of Blind People in UK

LAHORE – Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced that the company has received ‘Tried and Tested Accreditation’ for its 2020 Smart TVs from the United Kingdom’s Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) which is the first time this accreditation has been given in the TV industry.

RNIB awards its "Tried and Tested" accreditation to products, websites, apps or services which meet RNIB criteria for accessibility for consumers with impaired vision. This distinction enables the users to make easier purchase decisions and also underscores Samsung’s commitment to improving accessibility features on its TVs.

Samsung has worked with RNIB since 2013 to ensure that Samsung products are suited with the proper features to offer accessibility for all consumers.

Since 2014, Samsung has focused on enhancing accessibility features for users who are visually impaired, providing features such as 'Voice Guide'that enables the TV to read aloud program information and'High Contrast' mode that displays graphic information with opaque black backgrounds and white font for enhanced visibility. In recognition of these features, RNIB presented its‘Inclusive Society Award’to Samsung Electronics in 2016.

Since then, Samsung Electronics has continued to improve and expand the accessibility features on its TVs to better achieve digital inclusivity fordeaf and hearing impaired people as well asblind and partially sightedpeople. Features include:

With upgraded Voice Guide feature, users can listen to key information on programs as well as instructions for the remote control and accessibility features. Users also can adjust the pitch and speed of the Voice Guide to suit their preferences.

The Digital Magnifierwhich enhances and expands text and imageson large screens while mirroring the Samsung Galaxy smartphone to aTV.

The Focus Enlarge feature magnifies specific fonts related to TV control, volume and menus.

Automatic recognition and enlargement of the sign language area for the hearing-impaired as well as ability to adjust and move the subtitle positions.

"With a growing variety of content and features, people are now havingmore fun with theirsmart TVs,”said Kangwook Chun, Executive Vice President of Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung is fully committed to providing comprehensive accessibility features on its TVs so that every user can enjoy their favorite content much more easily," he added.

David Clarke, Director of Services at RNIB, said, “RNIB is delighted to award our Tried and Tested certification to Samsung in recognition of the accessibility features within their TV.RNIB and Samsung have worked together since 2013, and each year the accessibility features on their televisions have been improved and expanded.”