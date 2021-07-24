Kill, Marry or Date? Here's what Hania Aamir would like to do to Ali Rehman Khan
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir's latest confession has left the entire internet in a frenzy.
The rumour mill is now ablaze with speculations that something might be cooking in between the Dilruba star and Ali Rehman Khan.
In a recent interview with Mashion, the Parwaaz Hai Junoon star has some quirky fun-loving replies when she answered the Kill, Marry or Date question.
With some good looking men for the options, Amir chose to kill Sheheryar Munawar since she didn't know him.
Further, she opted to date singer Azaan Sami Khan and she said she would marry Ali Rehman Khan because he is her best friend.
Hania has a massive fan following owing to her impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona. The 24-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
On the work front, Ali Rehman Khan and Hania Amir are all set to star in Wajahat Rauf’s upcoming social comedy film.
