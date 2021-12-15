Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's Baraat ceremony

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif Khan’s wedding has been the talk of the town over the past week, with Maryam Nawaz's looks taking centre stage in most discussions about the festivities.

For the glittering Baraat ceremony, the 48-year-old politician donned a heavily embellished emerald velvet pishwas, complete with gold detailing.

On the other hand, the groom and bride made a breathtaking vision as the duo were dressed to nines. Junaid opted for an ivory Hassan Sheheryar Yaseen (HSY) sherwani while the bride looked drop-dead gorgeous in a gold Bunto Kazmi outfit alongside diamonds and emeralds jewels.

The groom's sisters Mahnoor Safdar and Mehr-un-Nisa looking equally stunning in their beautiful outfits.

The Baraat assembled at PML-N leader Abbas Afridi's farmhouse in Islamabad, complete with a band and fireworks.

Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif was also spotted at the Baraat ceremony looking all dressed up.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had gone viral on social media.