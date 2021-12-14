Junaid Safdar wins hearts with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali's song
Wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif continue with zeal and zest.
This time around, the internet went into a frenzy over Junaid's Qawwali night where the highlight was the groom winning hearts with his singing skills and his mother Maryam Nawaz dazzling in her avatar.
Spreading like wildfire, Junaid's Qawwali night's videos feature the handsome groom magically singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Ki'. Winning hearts, the clios has been showered with love and compliments.
Moreover, singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also present at the function and needless to say, the Zaroori Hai star enchanted the guests with his soulful songs.
On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz was a breathtaking vision in ace designer Saira Shakira rose pink festive ensemble.
Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had earlier gone viral on social media.
