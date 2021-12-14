Junaid Safdar wins hearts with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali's song
Web Desk
03:05 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Junaid Safdar wins hearts with soulful rendition of Rahat Fateh Ali's song
Share

Wedding festivities of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz's son Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif continue with zeal and zest.

This time around, the internet went into a frenzy over Junaid's Qawwali night where the highlight was the groom winning hearts with his singing skills and his mother Maryam Nawaz dazzling in her avatar.

Spreading like wildfire, Junaid's Qawwali night's videos feature the handsome groom magically singing Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s 'Tenu Samjhawan Ki'. Winning hearts, the clios has been showered with love and compliments.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by H Pakistan (@hellopakistan)

Moreover, singing maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was also present at the function and needless to say, the Zaroori Hai star enchanted the guests with his soulful songs.

On the other hand, Maryam Nawaz was a breathtaking vision in ace designer Saira Shakira rose pink festive ensemble.

Earlier, Junaid tied the knot with Ayesha Saif on August 22 in London and photos and videos of their marriage had earlier gone viral on social media.

Inside Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif's glittering ... 04:45 PM | 13 Dec, 2021

The wedding festivities of Junaid Safdar and Ayesha Saif continue to make headlines with various video clips and ...

More From This Category
Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ...
04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram face backlash ...
04:17 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Alizeh Shah reacts to ramp mishap and thanks ...
03:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Atif Aslam walks out of concert midway to save ...
02:46 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Child dies after eating poisoned sweet meant to ...
02:12 PM | 14 Dec, 2021
Pakistan make history with 18th T20I win in a ...
01:27 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Amar Khan's killer dance moves set the ramp ablaze at BCW 2021 
04:47 PM | 14 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr