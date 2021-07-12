Hania Aamir gives fans major fitness goals in new workout video
Pakistani sweetheart Hania Aamir's impeccable acting skills and charismatic persona are the reasons why her massive fan following has fallen head over heels with her.
The 24-year-old is drop-dead-gorgeous on screen and off with an alluring Instagram feed that keeps the fans hooked.
This time around, she gave an insight into her workout regime while thanking her friend and actor Mariam Ansari for being a constant in her life.
"Life can be tough but you must surround yourself with people who push you and love you.
Friend appreciation post for my love @imariamansari "
Giving fans major fitness goals in her new workout video, the DIlruba star's heartwarming caption definitely hits home as she preaches a valuable life lesson.
The video is been loved by many of her fans as they are showering love on her in the comments.
Mariam Ansari is a Pakistani actress who has worked in notable dramas like Dillagi, Faryaad etc. She is married to Owais Khan, who is the son of former cricket captain Moin Khan.
