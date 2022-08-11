Ramsha Khan's latest outfit fails to impress fashion police
Web Desk
10:05 PM | 11 Aug, 2022
Source: @ramshakhanofficial (Instagram)
Pakistani television & film star Ramsha Khan debuted with Thora Jee Le alongside Bilal Abbas Khan, and had her fame soar higher day by day. Adored by millions for her extraordinary acting skills, Khan's latest drama Hum Tum with Ahad Raza Mir became a fan favourite.

Khan is not only known for her acting but her dress sense too swoons netizens every time she makes an appearance online.

No. her new pictures are going viral across social media platforms. 

The Sinf-e-Aahan star posed for the 'gram donning a sleek top in snake print fitted top and matching shoes, which she paired with black denim bell bottoms. Khan's chic look had statement earrings, a pulled-back hairdo, and subtle makeup.

The pictures went viral pictures but the fashion police criticized Khan for her bold avatar. The 2.5 million followers of Khan were displeased and suggested unsolicited opinions.    

Although Khan received backlash, the post itself was liked by over 138,000 users and many praises as well.

Khan, with her constant stellar performances in Sinf-e-Aahan, Shehnai, Ghisi Piti Muhabbat, Ishqiya, Kaisa Hai Naseeban, Khud Parast, Mah-e-Tamaam, Shahrukh ki Saliyaan, and Hum Tum gained quite a reputation in the entertainment industry.  

