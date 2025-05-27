Mahira Khan talks about ex-husband, second marriage

KARACHI – Pakistan’s popular celebrity Mahira Khan said she has a good relationship with his ex-husband Ali and his wife.

Recently, Mahira appeared in Ahmed Ali Butt’s podcast, where she discussed several topics including post-marriage live, relation with former husband and her upcoming film “Love Guru.”

While talking about her hubby Fawad Khan during the interview, Mahira said, “We are good friends, and one habit of Fawad that I really appreciate is that he is exactly the same in front of me as he is in reality.”

She also opened up about her past controversy with writer Khalilur Rehman Qamar and admitted, “I was also at fault in that matter”.

Mahira said she should have messaged him directly instead of tweeting about it on social media. “I was extremely angry, and that’s why I tweeted, which later turned into a controversy.”

Speaking about her second marriage, the Sadqay Tumharay revealed: “I was scared to get married again. I feared I might have to quit acting after marriage, and I was also worried about how my son Azlan would react.”

She further said she wanted the person who develop a genuine relationship with my son Azlan.

“And I’m happy that my wish came true. Azlan was the one who encouraged me to get married again.”

Mahira Khan also revealed, “I have a good relationship with my ex-husband Ali and his wife. I am happy that I had that marriage because it gave me the greatest blessing of my life — my son Azlan.”