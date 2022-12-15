Neelam Muneer is living a dream during her Swat vacation
04:27 PM | 15 Dec, 2022
Neelam Muneer is living a dream during her Swat vacation
Source: Neelam Muneer Khan (Instagram)
Lollywood diva Neelam Muneer Khan has proved from time to time that she is quite the star performer as she effortlessly dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Apart from her successful acting endeavors, the Qayamat star is fond of travelling and her enthralling feed is proof of her latest trip.

This time around, the Kaheen Deep Jalay actor was spotted having the time of her life in Swat as she documented her travel diary excitedly. The celebrity wrote a Pashto language caption with her solo picture from the forests on the gram. The breathtaking click sees Khan in an all-black outfit paired with white shoes. 

On the work front, Neelum made her debut with Thoda Sa Aasmaan. She then rose to fame with a negative role in Dil Mom Ka Diya. She has also been lauded for her performance in Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

