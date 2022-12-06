Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in new viral pictures
Web Desk
12:26 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in new viral pictures
Source: neelammuneerkhan/Instagram
Share

KARACHI – Pakistani actor Neelam Muneer has proved from time to time that she is a star fashionista and impeccable performer as she dabbles in versatile roles on-screen.

Loved by her more than 6 million fans on Instagram, the Qayamat actor keeps her social media updated with dazzling clicks.

The latest clicks of the 30-year-old went viral on social media as she posed in a green western outfit matched with black shades and high heel shoes.

How do you guys like this look? And how does green look on me? Neelum asked as her fans were delighted to see the actor rocking the western look.

The recent photos were no stranger to the praise and love the receives on a daily basis. Here’s how netizens reacted.

Neelum made her debut with Thoda Sa Aasmaan. She then rose to fame with a negative role in Dil Mom Ka Diya. She has also been lauded for her performance in Mohabbat Dagh Ki Soorat, and Pyar Deewangi Hai.

More From This Category
#BabriZindaHai trends as Muslims observe Black ...
01:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Islamabad's Centaurus Mall sealed in overnight ...
10:07 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul ...
01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share ...
12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Fatima Effendi and Kanwar Arsalan celebrate 10 ...
09:05 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
PM Shehbaz, AJK premier Sardar Tanvir have a ...
09:24 PM | 5 Dec, 2022

Famous People
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Neelam Muneer rocks chic look in new viral pictures
12:26 PM | 6 Dec, 2022

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2022. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr