FPSC announces CSS 2022 results
01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Share
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of Central Superior Services 2022 written examination results.
The commission will publish the list of successful candidates on its website soon.
At least 393 candidates have passed the competitive examinations, which is slightly higher than the previous year’s result of 365.
More to follow...
Profile: General Syed Asim Munir
11:51 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Babar Azam03:25 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Profile: General (r) Qamar Javed Bajwa06:14 PM | 27 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed05:27 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Profile: Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas08:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2022
- Desi-Parisian influencer joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ trend as ...02:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- FPSC announces CSS 2022 results01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
- #BabriZindaHai trends as Muslims observe Black Day to mark 30th ...01:06 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Blow for Pakistan as injured Haris Rauf ruled out of Test series ...11:44 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
Desi-Parisian influencer joins ‘Mera Dil Ye Pukare Aaja’ trend as Pakistani girl's ...
02:30 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
-
- Tanzanian influencers Kili and Neema Paul recreate viral Pakistani ...01:52 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Social media influencers Azlan and Warisha share Mehendi ceremony ...12:32 AM | 6 Dec, 2022
- Karachi among world’s least expensive cities in new report09:30 PM | 2 Dec, 2022
- Timeline of Pakistan Army Generals during country’s 75 year-long ...10:28 AM | 29 Nov, 2022
- Only two Pakistani universities make it to Asia’s top 10003:15 PM | 10 Nov, 2022
- Pakistanis named among 'The World's Most Influential 500 Muslims'10:16 PM | 2 Nov, 2022