FPSC announces CSS 2022 results

Web Desk
01:57 PM | 6 Dec, 2022
Source: File Photo
ISLAMABAD – The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) on Tuesday announced the result of Central Superior Services 2022 written examination results.

The commission will publish the list of successful candidates on its website soon.

At least 393 candidates have passed the competitive examinations, which is slightly higher than the previous year’s result of 365.

More to follow...

