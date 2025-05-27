American Music Awards Winners full list here

LAS VEGAS – American Music Awards celebrated not only chart-toppers but also deep connection between artists and audiences. Music sensation Billie Eilish dominated 2025 American Music Awards on Monday night, taking home coveted Artist of the Year award and sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in.

The star-studded event took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and was broadcast live on CBS. Eilish, who is currently on tour in Europe, accepted her awards in a pre-recorded message. “This is unbelievable. I’m truly speechless,” she said, reacting to her massive win.

2025 American Music Awards – Winners List

Category Winner Artist of the Year Billie Eilish New Artist of the Year Gracie Abrams Album of the Year HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Song of the Year “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish Favorite Touring Artist Billie Eilish Favorite Music Video “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Favorite Male Pop Artist Bruno Mars Favorite Female Pop Artist Billie Eilish Favorite Pop Album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish Favorite Pop Song “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist Eminem Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist Megan Thee Stallion Favorite Hip-Hop Album The Death of Slim Shady – Eminem Favorite Hip-Hop Song “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar Favorite Male R&B Artist The Weeknd Favorite Female R&B Artist SZA Favorite R&B Album Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd Favorite R&B Song “Saturn” – SZA Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny Favorite Female Latin Artist Becky G Favorite Latin Duo/Group Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda Favorite Latin Album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny Favorite Latin Song “Soltera” – Shakira Favorite Rock Artist Twenty One Pilots Favorite Rock Album Clancy – Twenty One Pilots Favorite Rock Song “The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist Lady Gaga Favorite Soundtrack Arcane League of Legends: Season 2 Favorite Afrobeats Artist Tyla Favorite K-Pop Artist RM

Her critically acclaimed third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released in May 2024, helped solidify her position as one of pop music’s leading voices.

Newcomer Gracie Abrams was honored as New Artist of the Year. In a heartfelt video message, Abrams thanked her fans for their support and said they have inspired her throughout her journey. Abrams rose to fame with her breakout single That’s So True.

Big wigs nominees were notably absent from the event like Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, the latter still made history by winning Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter, marking her first victories in country categories. Post Malone earned Favorite Male Country Artist.