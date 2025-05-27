American Music Awards Winners full list here

By News Desk
1:27 pm | May 27, 2025
LAS VEGAS – American Music Awards celebrated not only chart-toppers but also deep connection between artists and audiences. Music sensation Billie Eilish dominated 2025 American Music Awards on Monday night, taking home coveted Artist of the Year award and sweeping all seven categories she was nominated in.

The star-studded event took place at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas and was broadcast live on CBS. Eilish, who is currently on tour in Europe, accepted her awards in a pre-recorded message. “This is unbelievable. I’m truly speechless,” she said, reacting to her massive win.

2025 American Music Awards – Winners List

Category Winner
Artist of the Year Billie Eilish
New Artist of the Year Gracie Abrams
Album of the Year HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Song of the Year “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
Favorite Touring Artist Billie Eilish
Favorite Music Video “Die With A Smile” – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
Favorite Male Pop Artist Bruno Mars
Favorite Female Pop Artist Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Album HIT ME HARD AND SOFT – Billie Eilish
Favorite Pop Song “Birds of a Feather” – Billie Eilish
Favorite Male Hip-Hop Artist Eminem
Favorite Female Hip-Hop Artist Megan Thee Stallion
Favorite Hip-Hop Album The Death of Slim Shady – Eminem
Favorite Hip-Hop Song “Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar
Favorite Male R&B Artist The Weeknd
Favorite Female R&B Artist SZA
Favorite R&B Album Hurry Up Tomorrow – The Weeknd
Favorite R&B Song “Saturn” – SZA
Favorite Male Latin Artist Bad Bunny
Favorite Female Latin Artist Becky G
Favorite Latin Duo/Group Julión Álvarez y su Norteño Banda
Favorite Latin Album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS – Bad Bunny
Favorite Latin Song “Soltera” – Shakira
Favorite Rock Artist Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Album Clancy – Twenty One Pilots
Favorite Rock Song “The Emptiness Machine” – Linkin Park
Favorite Dance/Electronic Artist Lady Gaga
Favorite Soundtrack Arcane League of Legends: Season 2
Favorite Afrobeats Artist Tyla
Favorite K-Pop Artist RM

Her critically acclaimed third studio album, Hit Me Hard and Soft, released in May 2024, helped solidify her position as one of pop music’s leading voices.

Newcomer Gracie Abrams was honored as New Artist of the Year. In a heartfelt video message, Abrams thanked her fans for their support and said they have inspired her throughout her journey. Abrams rose to fame with her breakout single That’s So True.

Big wigs nominees were notably absent from the event like Taylor Swift, and Beyoncé, the latter still made history by winning Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album for Cowboy Carter, marking her first victories in country categories. Post Malone earned Favorite Male Country Artist.

