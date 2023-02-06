Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to perform at Grammy Awards

Pakistan’s first-ever Grammy Award winner, Arooj Aftab, needs no introduction. The 37-year-old vocalist, who made the nation proud on international level, returned to the Grammy Premiere Ceremony to open the 2023 awards, and performed on the stage.
Aftab stood beside Anoushka Shankar to sing their soulful track, Udhero Na. Though Aftab couldn't secure the prestigious Academy Award this year, her crowd-pulling performance gave goosebumps to everyone in the audience.
Accompanied by her British-Indian sitar-playing friend, the duo mesmerized the onlookers with their soothing vocals and melody.
While the Brooklyn-based star won last year for Mohabbat, her catchy songs helped her list among former US president Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist, which paved her way into international stardom and landed a win at the Academy Awards.
Surprisingly, Aftab was the only artist to has won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance since the category was introduced last year, beating out likes of Burna Boy, Yo-Yo Ma and Wizkid.
Shankar, on the other hand, has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards to date.
On the work front, Aftab secured the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with Mohabbat, along with her Best New Artist nomination in 2022.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|275.15
|278.15
|Euro
|EUR
|299
|302
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|335
|338
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.14
|75.44
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.55
|73.85
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|192
|194
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|712.72
|720.72
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.67
|40.07
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.33
|39.73
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.19
|34.54
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.28
|3.39
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|878
|887
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.83
|63.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.25
|175.25
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.09
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|696.08
|704.08
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|73.62
|74.32
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204
|206
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.61
|25.91
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|291.69
|294.19
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.15
|8.3
KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.
As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.
On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.
In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.
Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.
