Search

Lifestyle

Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to perform at Grammy Awards

Noor Fatima 09:54 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Arooj Aftab becomes the first Pakistani to perform at Grammy Awards
Source: Arooj Aftab (Instagram)

Pakistan’s first-ever Grammy Award winner, Arooj Aftab, needs no introduction. The 37-year-old vocalist, who made the nation proud on international level, returned to the Grammy Premiere Ceremony to open the 2023 awards, and performed on the stage.

Aftab stood beside Anoushka Shankar to sing their soulful track, Udhero Na. Though Aftab couldn't secure the prestigious Academy Award this year, her crowd-pulling performance gave goosebumps to everyone in the audience. 

Accompanied by her British-Indian sitar-playing friend, the duo mesmerized the onlookers with their soothing vocals and melody.

While the Brooklyn-based star won last year for Mohabbat, her catchy songs helped her list among former US president Barack Obama’s 2021 summer playlist, which paved her way into international stardom and landed a win at the Academy Awards.

Surprisingly, Aftab was the only artist to has won a Grammy for Best Global Music Performance since the category was introduced last year, beating out likes of Burna Boy, Yo-Yo Ma and Wizkid. 

Shankar, on the other hand, has been nominated for nine Grammy Awards to date.

On the work front, Aftab secured the inaugural award for Best Global Music Performance with Mohabbat, along with her Best New Artist nomination in 2022.

Arooj Aftab misses out on second Grammy award

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Arooj Aftab misses out on second Grammy award

07:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Pakistani celebrities show solidarity with earthquake victims in Turkiye, Syria

04:45 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Pakistani film 'Joyland' to be screened in India on March 10

04:14 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Pakistani celebrities pay homage to late General (r) Pervez Musharraf

07:54 PM | 5 Feb, 2023

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Pakistani cricketers, celebs grace Shaheen Shah Afridi's nikkah ceremony

07:07 PM | 3 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

PM Modi inaugurates India’s largest helicopter factory to boost ...

11:22 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: