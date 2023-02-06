Search

Lifestyle

Arooj Aftab misses out on second Grammy award

Web Desk 07:43 PM | 6 Feb, 2023
Arooj Aftab misses out on second Grammy award
Source: Instagram

Brooklyn-based Pakistani artist Arooj Aftab missed out on winning her second Grammy at this year's ceremony. She was nominated for Best Global Music Performance for her song "Udhero Na" with Anoushka Shankar, but Wouter Kellerman, Zakes Bantwini & Nomcebo Zikode's "Bayethe" took home the award.

At the 2021 Grammy Awards, Pakistani singer-songwriter Aftab Khan had the honour of taking the stage alongside the renowned Shankar Mahadevan. Despite not winning an award, the performance was met with a lot of fanfare and appreciation for her talent.

Later in the night, however, it was Beyonce's record-breaking win that stole the show. She became the first artist in Grammy history to earn 32 accolades with her fourth win of the night for Best Dance/Electronic music album for her hit Renaissance.

Beyonce accepted the award with great poise and humility, thanking her team and family for the support, and expressing emotional awe at the momentous occasion. As she stood in her shimmering gown, her peers rose to honour the momentous achievement. This record-breaking win will surely remain an inspiration for upcoming artists, and her impact on the music industry will continue to be felt for years to come.

Back in 2022, the singer's career skyrocketed when she was nominated in the Best New Artist category at the Grammys. Though she didn't win the award, she did manage to receive the coveted Best Music Performance award for her song Mohabbat the following year.

The single was a sensation and propelled her to superstardom as one of the most promising new acts in the industry. The singer's star continues to shine brightly, as she continues to gain recognition for her fantastic works of art. Ultimately, she is a shining example of true talent and dedication, inspiring many to chase their dreams of achieving greatness.

Arooj Aftab bags second consecutive Grammy nomination

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Lifestyle

First couple pictures of Shaheen Shah Afridi, wife Ansha from wedding out now!

12:15 PM | 4 Feb, 2023

Arooj Aftab bags second consecutive Grammy nomination

11:59 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Pakistani student gets highest score in ACCA exam, named for global award

10:29 PM | 30 Jan, 2023

Arooj Aftab set to make history for Pakistan at the Grammys

03:32 PM | 28 Jan, 2023

Zunaira Inam speaks out against Bollywood's portrayal of Pakistani women

10:21 PM | 27 Jan, 2023

Religious scholar Junaid Iqbal lashes out at viral dance girl Ayesha

11:02 PM | 26 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Shah Khan Ski Cup, Snowboarding Championship kick off in northern ...

08:59 PM | 6 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 6th February  2023

08:08 AM | 6 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 6, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 275.15 278.15
Euro EUR 299 302
UK Pound Sterling GBP 335 338
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.14 75.44
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.55 73.85
Australian Dollar AUD 192 194
Bahrain Dinar BHD 712.72 720.72
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.67 40.07
Danish Krone DKK 39.33 39.73
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.19 34.54
Indian Rupee INR 3.28 3.39
Japanese Yen JPY 2.5 2.54
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 878 887
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.83 63.43
New Zealand Dollar NZD 173.25 175.25
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.76 27.09
Omani Riyal OMR 696.08 704.08
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 73.62 74.32
Singapore Dollar SGD 204 206
Swedish Korona SEK 25.61 25.91
Swiss Franc CHF 291.69 294.19
Thai Bhat THB 8.15 8.3

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/06-Feb-2023/pakistani-rupee-ends-losing-streak-gains-5-58-against-dollar-in-interbank-market

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Who is Hazim Bangwar, uber cool new assistant commissioner of Karachi’s North Nazimabad?

Profile: Who was Naveed Sadiq?

Profile: Maulana Tariq Jamil

Azam Khan: Who is the caretaker Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa?

Syed Mohsin Naqvi: Who is the new caretaker CM Punjab?

Profile: Who is Adil Farooq Raja?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: