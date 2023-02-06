Gold price decreases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – The gold price in Pakistan decreased by Rs200 per tola to reach Rs204,300 on Monday after the yellow metal market witnessed mostly bullish trend last week.

As per the All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA), the price of 10 grams of 24 carats gold increased by Rs172 to settle at Rs175,154.

On Friday, the South Asian country registered Rs4,000 per tola decrease.

In the international market, the commodity witnessed an increase of $5 to reach $1,870 per ounce.

Meanwhile, silver prices in the domestic market remained unchanged at Rs2,250 per tola and Rs1,929 per 10 grams, respectively.