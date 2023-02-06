LHC declares fuel price adjustment on electricity bill ‘illegal’

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday declared the collection of the fuel price adjustment from the electricity consumers as illegal.

Justice Baqir Najfai issued the verdict on 3,659 similar petitions filed against the imposition of the fuel price adjustment. The verdict was reserved on petitions in October 2022.

The court has also declared the collection of quarter tariff adjustment from the consumers. Directing the government to extending subsidy to households consuming up to 500 units per month, Justice Najfi also called for producing energy through social power and other sources.

The LHC also directed the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to take action against those who are overcharging the electricity consumers.