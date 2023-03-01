Search

Student injured in Karachi school shooting

08:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
Student injured in Karachi school shooting
KARACHI – A student was injured after a school fellow allegedly opened fire inside the educational institution in southern Pakistani port city of Karachi on Wednesday.

The school administration, in a statement given to the police, said the shooting incident took place in a classroom, adding that a boy student had brought the firearm to school. The suspect, who has been identified as Fazlullah, escaped after the firing incident.  

It said when efforts were made to approach the student's family their mobile phones were switched off. The administration said the boys shift ended at 4 pm and the girls shift ended at 4:30 pm.

The boy remained inside the school after the end of the shift. The girl was shot when she was leaving her classroom. The injured student was shifted to a private hospital located on Stadium Road. Her condition is said to be out of danger.

Police said an investigation had been launched to determine when bullet was fired accidentally or intentionally. 

