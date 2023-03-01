Search

LifestyleWorld

Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

Web Desk 08:49 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra
Source: Instagram

On Tuesday, Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received bomb threats, following Ambani's recent upgrade to Z-plus security on the orders of the Indian Supreme Court.

Mumbai's ERSS received an anonymous phone call, alerting the police of potential threats in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, with the caller claiming that 25 people had been dispatched to Dadar area for more attacks.

After overhearing two young individuals discussing a plan to blow up the houses of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani, a police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the claims. The Mumbai Police were notified and contacted the bomb squad team, who conducted searches at the residences of the actors. However, no evidence was found. The police are still working to determine the identity of the caller.

In 2021, the Mumbai Police detained three people linked to spreading rumours about bombs at three railway stations and Bachchan's house. Additionally, last year Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher received varying levels of security due to threats against them. Ambani's Z-plus security, the highest level of protection in India, includes 55 personnel, including over 10 National Security Guard commandos and police personnel.

India's top court mandated that if there is a serious threat, Ambani and his family should receive the highest level of security, whether in India or abroad, with the cost of security being borne by the Ambanis. 

India's Gautam Adani overtakes Mukesh Ambani as Asia's richest man

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

'Fearless': Maryam Nawaz Sharif rips off WWE wrestler's logo for her political campaign

09:52 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Pakistani bride and groom make entry on donkey cart as fuel prices rise to record high

01:44 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

‘Shadi Karogi’ – Tony Kakkar and Pakistani singer Annie Khalid’s new song is out now!

01:09 PM | 28 Feb, 2023

Alia Bhatt grooves to the beat of 'Natu Natu' with Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti

05:00 PM | 27 Feb, 2023

Ushna Shah and Hamza Amin kick off pre-wedding festivities

04:09 PM | 25 Feb, 2023

Ali Zafar and Iffat Omar get into a verbal spat on Twitter

09:06 AM | 25 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to apply for Australia Student Visa; Here is the complete guide ...

10:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.

The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.

The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-01-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.

Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.

The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/imf-slaps-four-new-conditions-on-pakistan-before-releasing-critical-funding

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: