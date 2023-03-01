Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

On Tuesday, Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received bomb threats, following Ambani's recent upgrade to Z-plus security on the orders of the Indian Supreme Court.

Mumbai's ERSS received an anonymous phone call, alerting the police of potential threats in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, with the caller claiming that 25 people had been dispatched to Dadar area for more attacks.

After overhearing two young individuals discussing a plan to blow up the houses of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani, a police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the claims. The Mumbai Police were notified and contacted the bomb squad team, who conducted searches at the residences of the actors. However, no evidence was found. The police are still working to determine the identity of the caller.

In 2021, the Mumbai Police detained three people linked to spreading rumours about bombs at three railway stations and Bachchan's house. Additionally, last year Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher received varying levels of security due to threats against them. Ambani's Z-plus security, the highest level of protection in India, includes 55 personnel, including over 10 National Security Guard commandos and police personnel.

India's top court mandated that if there is a serious threat, Ambani and his family should receive the highest level of security, whether in India or abroad, with the cost of security being borne by the Ambanis.