Mumbai police gets tipped off about ‘bombs’ near homes of Mukesh Ambani, Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra

On Tuesday, Indian billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani and actors Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra received bomb threats, following Ambani's recent upgrade to Z-plus security on the orders of the Indian Supreme Court.
Mumbai's ERSS received an anonymous phone call, alerting the police of potential threats in Juhu, Vile-Parle, and Gamdevi, with the caller claiming that 25 people had been dispatched to Dadar area for more attacks.
After overhearing two young individuals discussing a plan to blow up the houses of Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Mukesh Ambani, a police officer promptly initiated an investigation into the claims. The Mumbai Police were notified and contacted the bomb squad team, who conducted searches at the residences of the actors. However, no evidence was found. The police are still working to determine the identity of the caller.
In 2021, the Mumbai Police detained three people linked to spreading rumours about bombs at three railway stations and Bachchan's house. Additionally, last year Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Anupam Kher received varying levels of security due to threats against them. Ambani's Z-plus security, the highest level of protection in India, includes 55 personnel, including over 10 National Security Guard commandos and police personnel.
India's top court mandated that if there is a serious threat, Ambani and his family should receive the highest level of security, whether in India or abroad, with the cost of security being borne by the Ambanis.
KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15
The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.
The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.
The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.
KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.
All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.
Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.
In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.
The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.
