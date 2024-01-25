Search

Lifestyle

Sajal Aly's birthday celebration with Adnan Ansari sparks controversy

Maheen Khawaja
05:26 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Sajal Aly's birthday celebration with Adnan Ansari sparks controversy
Source: Instagram

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's beloved starlet, recently turned a year older, and as expected, her birthday was filled with love, laughter, and...unexpected criticism? 

Her special day kicked off with a heartwarming surprise from her sister, Saboor Aly. Videos surfaced online showing Saboor blindfolding Sajal and leading her to a room decorated with balloons and streamers. The sisters shared hugs, laughter, and cake, melting fans' hearts with their adorable sibling bond.

But the celebrations didn't stop there. While on set, Sajal received another sweet surprise – a birthday cake courtesy of her close friend and ace makeup artist, Adnan Ansari. The impromptu workplace celebration saw Sajal beaming with joy as she cut the cake surrounded by her crew. Adnan even shared the heartwarming video on social media, further spreading the birthday cheer.

"Happy birthday dear" he captioned the video.

While many fans shared heartwarming messages, some online voices raised concerns about the timing of the celebrations, coinciding with Muharram. Additionally, concerns were voiced regarding the physical contact displayed, with Adnan holding Sajal's hand and kissing her forehead in a friendly gesture.

On the work front, Aly has been the recipient of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It? respectively.

Sajal Aly channels her "inner Madhuri Dixit" in latest pictures

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

10:39 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Bobby Deol's heartfelt birthday post for wife Tanya melts hearts

05:59 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Merub Ali celebrates birthday bash with friends and family

03:26 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Rabya Kulsoom celebrates birthday with family

09:21 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Sajal Aly channels her "inner Madhuri Dixit" in latest pictures

03:45 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Ayeza Khan celebrates 33rd birthday in style

05:59 PM | 19 Jan, 2024

Arnold Schwarzenegger's alleged oversight on high-value watch sparks ...

Lifestyle

11:58 AM | 24 Jan, 2024

Was Umair Jaswal threatened to divorce Sana Javed?

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

11:54 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Ahmed Ali Butt, Hamza Ali Abbasi commend Umair Jaswal for being ...

09:10 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

'If you want to work, get married,' Taliban set new conditions for ...

08:21 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Yumna Zaidi shares her video from gym

05:40 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Sania Mirza's first picture after Shoaib Malik's wedding with Sana ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:20 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Mehwish Hayat looks smoking hot in denim attire

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: