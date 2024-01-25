Sajal Aly's birthday celebration with Adnan Ansari sparks controversy

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's beloved starlet, recently turned a year older, and as expected, her birthday was filled with love, laughter, and...unexpected criticism?

Her special day kicked off with a heartwarming surprise from her sister, Saboor Aly. Videos surfaced online showing Saboor blindfolding Sajal and leading her to a room decorated with balloons and streamers. The sisters shared hugs, laughter, and cake, melting fans' hearts with their adorable sibling bond.

But the celebrations didn't stop there. While on set, Sajal received another sweet surprise – a birthday cake courtesy of her close friend and ace makeup artist, Adnan Ansari. The impromptu workplace celebration saw Sajal beaming with joy as she cut the cake surrounded by her crew. Adnan even shared the heartwarming video on social media, further spreading the birthday cheer.

"Happy birthday dear" he captioned the video.

While many fans shared heartwarming messages, some online voices raised concerns about the timing of the celebrations, coinciding with Muharram. Additionally, concerns were voiced regarding the physical contact displayed, with Adnan holding Sajal's hand and kissing her forehead in a friendly gesture.

On the work front, Aly has been the recipient of multiple national accolades for her contribution to the drama and film industry in Pakistan. Her booming career in Lollywood boasts many television series including Kuch Ankahi, Sinf-e-Aahan, and Ishq E Laa to name a few. Aly also made her Bollywood and Hollywood debut with Mom and What's Love Got To Do With It? respectively.