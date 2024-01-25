Search

World

Kyiv launches crimintal probe into downing of Russian plane carrying ‘captured Ukranian soldiers’

06:06 PM | 25 Jan, 2024
Kyiv launches crimintal probe into downing of Russian plane carrying ‘captured Ukranian soldiers’
Source: A screengrab from Twitter video

KYIV – Ukraine’s SBU security service has launched an criminal investigation into the downing of a Russian military plane that Moscow said killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers. 

Kyiv is yet to confirmed whether the Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in Wednesday’s incident that occurred over Russia’s western Belgorod region, near the Ukraine border.

“The security service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the downing of an IL-76 Russian Air Force plane in the Belgorod region,” the SBU press service said.

“The SBU is currently taking a range of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the downing,” it said.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for an international probe into the incident.

Kyiv said that e prisoner exchange was scheduled for Wednesday at the border between the two countries, but added that Moscow had not informed it that the captured prisoners will be transported through a plane. 

Ukraine has also not officially confirmed or denied that it took down the Russian airplane, killing 65 Ukrainian soldiers on board.

Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, killing 74

Facebook Comments

World

02:50 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Russian military plane crashes near Belgorod, killing 74

02:18 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

24 Israeli soldiers killed in Gaza fighting – highest single-day ...

01:23 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Myanmar army plane crashes in India

02:38 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Fact Check: Did an Indian plane crash in northeastern Afghanistan?

12:31 PM | 21 Jan, 2024

Four passengers 'survive' as Russian plane crashes in Afghanistan

12:15 AM | 21 Jan, 2024

Iran launches satellite as part of Revolutionary Guards’ space ...

World

10:24 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

Fatima Bhutto calls Bollywood a "craven industry" for attending Ram ...

11:31 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

India to fence border with Myanmar to end visa-free movement

09:31 PM | 24 Jan, 2024

Saudi Arabia 'to open first liquor store for diplomats in Riyadh'

11:25 PM | 23 Jan, 2024

OIC slams construction of Ram Mandir on site of Babri Masjid in India

09:29 PM | 22 Jan, 2024

Two US Navy seals pronounced dead after Jan 11 raid on Iranian vessel

11:31 AM | 23 Jan, 2024

7.0-magnitude earthquake rattles China-Kyrgyzstan border 

Advertisement

Latest

06:14 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Pat Cummins bags ICC Cricketer of the Year 2023 award

Gold & Silver Rate

01:42 PM | 25 Jan, 2024

Gold prices slip in Pakistan by Rs1,400 amid drop in global market rates

Forex

Open-market: Pakistani rupee exchange rate against US dollar, Euro, Pound and Riyal - 25 Jan 2024

Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.

Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 278.8 281.05
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356 359
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.4 77.2
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.45 75.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182 183.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 744.69 752.69
Canadian Dollar CAD 205 207
China Yuan CNY 39.32 39.72
Danish Krone DKK 40.9 41.3
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.81 36.16
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.02 2.11
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 910.01 919.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.36 59.96
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.83 172.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.68 26.98
Omani Riyal OMR 727.32 735.32
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.87 77.57
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.75 27.05
Swiss Franc CHF 322.33 324.83
Thai Bhat THB 7.87 8.02

Horoscope

08:29 AM | 25 Jan, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 25th January 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Profile: Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi 

Profile: Hamza Shahbaz Sharif 

Profile: Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Sir Syed Kazim Ali, The Man Behind The Success Of Thousands

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: