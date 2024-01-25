Kyiv launches crimintal probe into downing of Russian plane carrying ‘captured Ukranian soldiers’

KYIV – Ukraine’s SBU security service has launched an criminal investigation into the downing of a Russian military plane that Moscow said killed dozens of captured Ukrainian soldiers.
Kyiv is yet to confirmed whether the Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed in Wednesday’s incident that occurred over Russia’s western Belgorod region, near the Ukraine border.
“The security service of Ukraine has opened a criminal investigation into the downing of an IL-76 Russian Air Force plane in the Belgorod region,” the SBU press service said.
“The SBU is currently taking a range of measures to clarify all the circumstances of the downing,” it said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also called for an international probe into the incident.
Kyiv said that e prisoner exchange was scheduled for Wednesday at the border between the two countries, but added that Moscow had not informed it that the captured prisoners will be transported through a plane.
Ukraine has also not officially confirmed or denied that it took down the Russian airplane, killing 65 Ukrainian soldiers on board.
Pakistani currency remains stable against US dollar and other currencies in the open market on January 25, 2024 (Thursday).
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 278.8 for buying and 281.05 for selling.
Euro comes down to 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356 for buying, and 359 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.45.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|278.8
|281.05
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|356
|359
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.4
|77.2
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.45
|75.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182
|183.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|744.69
|752.69
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|205
|207
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.32
|39.72
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.9
|41.3
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.81
|36.16
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.02
|2.11
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|910.01
|919.01
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.36
|59.96
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.83
|172.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.68
|26.98
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|727.32
|735.32
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.87
|77.57
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.75
|27.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.33
|324.83
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.87
|8.02
