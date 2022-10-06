Anam Mirza, Sania Mirza give major sister goals in latest video

Former Indian tennis player Sania Mirza has been quite active on social media to keep her millions of followers updated with glimpses into her luxurious life.

The 35-year-old sports diva recently shared a heartwarming yet amusing reel giving major sister goals for all the ladies out there. Sania and her sister Anam share a strong sisterly bond that many could relate to.

The Mirza girls recently shared a sarcastic yet relatable moment about what it means to have a sister as a friend.

The Mumbai-born ladies were seen dancing together in a comically charged reel that went viral on social media platforms for its engaging and funny context.

Their post read, "When your sister and you have been gossiping for the last 3 hours and end the conversation saying, 'We are no one to judge."

Anam Mirza wrote, "You can’t sit with us."

For the unversed, Mirza is married to the Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik. The couple has a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik.