Debanjli Kamstra becomes first UAE woman to win Mrs Earth 2023 title

Congratulations are in order for Dubai resident Debanjli Kamstra on securing the Mrs Earth 2023 title at the environment-focused beauty pageant this week.

The 36-year-old model competed against 45 others for the prestigious title. Kamstra represented the UAE for the first time in the pageant’s history.

“Can u believe that a dream also comes true … two years of manifestation and immense hard work ... with lot of support from my team,” the beauty pageant winner shared on Instagram with a bunch of images from the huge event.

Earlier this year Kamstra, the Mrs UAE 2023, narrowly missed securing the 2022 Mrs World title on January 15.

Kamstra, who not only stunned the audience but also the judges in Las Vegas, Nevada, was declared second runner-up. The reigning title and crown were taken by Mrs America, Shaylin Ford.

Proving herself to be beauty with brains, Kamstra is an architect by profession and opened her first interior design business, Veloche, in Dubai a decade ago.