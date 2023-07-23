WATCH — Nora Fatehi raises Miami's temperature with bold beach looks

The reigning dancing diva of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi, is enjoying a trip to Miami and netizens can't help but have FOMO!

Fatehi, with her smooth dance moves and bubbly personality, has been ruling the industry ever since her song Dilbar went viral.

The 31-year-old diva has solidified her position among the most sought after faces in B-Town which automatically means that her schedule is jam-packed. With back to back national and international projects lining up, Fatehi needed a break.

For this much needed vacation, the Kick 2 star decided to grace Miami's exotic beaches and resorts.

Sharing her getaway trip with her 45 million Instagram followers, a makeup free Fatehi was seen having the best time of her life enjoying beach parties in her floral bodycon dress and chugging down vibrant fruit slushes.

At night, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant donned a short pistachio green dress to show off her tanned complexion.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nora Fatehi (@norafatehi)

On the work front, Fatehi was recently seen in Bhuj: Pride of India, Satyameva Jayate 2, Thank God, and An Action Hero. The diva will next be seen in 100% and Madgaon Express.