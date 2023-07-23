WATCH — Nora Fatehi raises Miami's temperature with bold beach looks

The reigning dancing diva of Bollywood, Nora Fatehi, is enjoying a trip to Miami and netizens can't help but have FOMO!
Fatehi, with her smooth dance moves and bubbly personality, has been ruling the industry ever since her song Dilbar went viral.
The 31-year-old diva has solidified her position among the most sought after faces in B-Town which automatically means that her schedule is jam-packed. With back to back national and international projects lining up, Fatehi needed a break.
For this much needed vacation, the Kick 2 star decided to grace Miami's exotic beaches and resorts.
Sharing her getaway trip with her 45 million Instagram followers, a makeup free Fatehi was seen having the best time of her life enjoying beach parties in her floral bodycon dress and chugging down vibrant fruit slushes.
At night, the Bigg Boss 9 contestant donned a short pistachio green dress to show off her tanned complexion.
On the work front, Fatehi was recently seen in Bhuj: Pride of India, Satyameva Jayate 2, Thank God, and An Action Hero. The diva will next be seen in 100% and Madgaon Express.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on July 23 , 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|289.4
|292.65
|Euro
|EUR
|323
|326
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|323
|326
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|79
|79.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|77
|77.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198.5
|201
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|747.45
|755.45
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|221.5
|224.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.13
|39.53
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|42.34
|42.74
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.43
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|2.04
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|917.17
|926.17
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.87
|62.47
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|176.75
|178.75
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.95
|28.25
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|729.95
|737.95
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.21
|77.95
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.5
|27.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|327.4
|329.9
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.4
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 223,800 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs191,880.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs175,889 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 205,149.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Karachi
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Islamabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Peshawar
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Quetta
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sialkot
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Attock
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujranwala
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Jehlum
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Multan
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Gujrat
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nawabshah
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Chakwal
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Hyderabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Nowshehra
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Sargodha
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Faisalabad
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
|Mirpur
|PKR 223,800
|PKR 2,636
