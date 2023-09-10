Bleak from the beginning: Firdous Ashiq Awan drops another bomb about Shoaib-Sania's wedding

Former Federal Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan struck again at Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's wedding.
The couple is rumoured to have separated, however, no confirmation came from either party. Awan, on the other hand, seems to be positive that there is trouble in paradise and that the matrimonial union no longer exists, even dropping a comment from the time she attending the wedding.
“The future of this marriage seemed bleak from the beginning, and I forewarned Shoaib that you're trapped,” the politician said in a guest appearance on a television show.
“When we arrived in Hyderabad, India (for the wedding),” Awan recalled an unpleasant occurrence, “We all wanted to take pictures with the newlyweds during the ceremony, but Shoaib's mother-in-law forbade the cameraman,” she detailed.
”When I told Shoaib, he was taken aback and signaled the cameraman to allow these guests to take pictures as they came all the way from Pakistan,” she added.
“But all came crumbling down when we realized that Shoaib's mother-in-law had ordered the cameraman to take her approval before capturing any pictures, and did not allow others to take without the family's consent,” Awan detailed.
The lawmaker then recalled that the Pakistani guests — including herself — requested the photographer to send approved pictures later on, for which they had to wait a long time.
“I told Shoaib that you're married but trapped,” Awan concluded.
The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, has been one of the earliest couples tangled in cross-border love. They welcomed a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.