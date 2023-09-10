Search

LifestyleViral

Bleak from the beginning: Firdous Ashiq Awan drops another bomb about Shoaib-Sania's wedding

Noor Fatima 09:23 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Bleak from the beginning: Firdous Ashiq Awan drops another bomb about Shoaib-Sania's wedding

Former Federal Minister Firdous Ashiq Awan struck again at Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Malik and Indian tennis player Sania Mirza's wedding.

The couple is rumoured to have separated, however, no confirmation came from either party. Awan, on the other hand, seems to be positive that there is trouble in paradise and that the matrimonial union no longer exists, even dropping a comment from the time she attending the wedding.

“The future of this marriage seemed bleak from the beginning, and I forewarned Shoaib that you're trapped,” the politician said in a guest appearance on a television show.

“When we arrived in Hyderabad, India (for the wedding),” Awan recalled an unpleasant occurrence, “We all wanted to take pictures with the newlyweds during the ceremony, but Shoaib's mother-in-law forbade the cameraman,” she detailed.

”When I told Shoaib, he was taken aback and signaled the cameraman to allow these guests to take pictures as they came all the way from Pakistan,” she added.

“But all came crumbling down when we realized that Shoaib's mother-in-law had ordered the cameraman to take her approval before capturing any pictures, and did not allow others to take without the family's consent,” Awan detailed.

The lawmaker then recalled that the Pakistani guests — including herself — requested the photographer to send approved pictures later on, for which they had to wait a long time.

“I told Shoaib that you're married but trapped,” Awan concluded.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2010, has been one of the earliest couples tangled in cross-border love. They welcomed a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, in 2018.

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true or not?

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

11:44 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Petrol, diesel prices to hit triple century in Pakistan as another ...

05:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Faysal Quraishi celebrates 13th wedding anniversary in Gilgit

09:58 PM | 25 Aug, 2023

Hamza Ali Abbasi, Naimal Khawar Khan celebrate 4th wedding anniversary

09:51 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

First teaser of Shoaib Akhtar biopic is out now despite ongoing legal ...

03:49 PM | 22 Aug, 2023

Iqra Aziz celebrates wedding anniversary with heartwarming Instagram ...

08:11 PM | 20 Aug, 2023

Is Firdous Ashiq Awan's intuition about Sania-Shoaib's divorce true ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:15 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan diplomat, demands action against militants

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: