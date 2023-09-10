Search

Australia knocks Pakistan off the top place in latest ODI rankings

Australia knocks Pakistan off the top place in latest ODI rankings
Source: Cricket Australia

Australia easily defeated South Africa in the second one-day international at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, winning by a score of 123 runs. 

Australia scored a staggering 392/8 in their opening innings of play, thanks to centuries from David Warner (106 off 93) and Marnus Labuschagne (124 off 99). 

The Proteas' response, under pressure from the huge score on the board, resulted in their dismissal for 269 runs, giving Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Australia is back at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings after two straight victories. 

Pakistan is in second place with 120 ratings, only behind the Pat Cummins-led team, which now holds the top slot. India with 114 ratings, is in the third place.

Notably, Pakistan's 3-0 rout of Afghanistan allowed them to unseat Australia as the number one team in August. The team captained by Babar Azam is currently undefeated in the Asia Cup 2023 and finished first in Group A with three points after two games. They also lead the Super 4s standings after defeating Bangladesh in their opening match.

