Australia knocks Pakistan off the top place in latest ODI rankings

Australia easily defeated South Africa in the second one-day international at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, winning by a score of 123 runs.
Australia scored a staggering 392/8 in their opening innings of play, thanks to centuries from David Warner (106 off 93) and Marnus Labuschagne (124 off 99).
The Proteas' response, under pressure from the huge score on the board, resulted in their dismissal for 269 runs, giving Australia a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.
Australia is back at the top of the ICC ODI team rankings after two straight victories.
Pakistan is in second place with 120 ratings, only behind the Pat Cummins-led team, which now holds the top slot. India with 114 ratings, is in the third place.
Notably, Pakistan's 3-0 rout of Afghanistan allowed them to unseat Australia as the number one team in August. The team captained by Babar Azam is currently undefeated in the Asia Cup 2023 and finished first in Group A with three points after two games. They also lead the Super 4s standings after defeating Bangladesh in their opening match.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.