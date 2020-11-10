Babar Azam to lead Pakistan after Azhar Ali steps down as Test captain

LAHORE – Babar Azam has been appointed as Pakistan Test captain, which now makes him the captain across all three formats.

Babar has replaced Azhar Ali, who last captained Pakistan against England this summer, after latter stepped down. Azhar was made Test skipper after Sarfraz Ahmad was removed around 12 months ago.

His first assignment will be to captain Pakistan in the ICC World Test Championship fixtures against New Zealand, which will be played in Mount Maunganui and Christchurch from 26-30 December and 3-7 January, respectively.

PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani confirmed the appointment following a meeting with Azhar Ali on Tuesday evening in which he also thanked him for his contributions as a captain.

The PCB Chairman subsequently spoke with Babar Azam following his side’s eight wickets in the third T20I against Zimbabwe and congratulated him on his appointment.

Following getting new assignment, Babar Azam said: “I feel truly honoured to have been appointed Test captain and join some of the most iconic players who have captained Pakistan in the purist format of the game. I can now say with conviction that dreams can come true only if you chase them with honesty, dedication and commitment.

“I am ready and prepared to take up the additional responsibility and the fact which gives me additional confidence is that I can do the job is the experience that is available to me in the changing room in the shape of the players and support staff.

“I want to thank Azhar Ali for the way he captained the team in the last season, which was a difficult one, but I know that he will leave no stone unturned in giving his very best to the team.”