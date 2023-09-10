Pakistan hands over demarche to Afghan diplomat, demands action against militants

ISLAMABAD – Caretaker foreign minister Jalil Abbas Jilani has said that Pakistan has registered a strong protest with Afghanistan after an attack on two military posts in the Chitral district.
According to the Pakistan Army's media wing, 12 militants were killed and four soldiers were martyred in a gunbattle in Lower Chitral after militants attacked Pakistani posts on September 6.
The Pakistani Taliban, or the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), claimed the attack in a statement.
“Pakistan registered a strong protest over the incident, summoned the Afghan Cd’A in Islamabad yesterday, and handed over a protest note to him,” Jilani told reporters at a media briefing on Saturday.
“It is the responsibility of the Afghan government that if attacks are occurring in Pakistan from their soil, then it should stop them.”
He said Pakistan expected the Afghan government to prevent the use of its territory for such attacks in future. “So, our expectation from the Afghan government is that it suppresses all such elements, whether it is the TTP or others,” Jilani added.
Pakistan’s caretaker interior minister, Sarfraz Bugti, noted the Afghan Taliban had pledged in the Doha Agreement that they would not allow the use of their soil against any other country.
“We expect that you will honor the Doha Agreement and your land will not be used against any other country,” Bugti said. “This is our expectation and demand from them.”
Earlier this week, clashes between security forces of the two countries led to the closure of a main border crossing at Torkham, with trucks laden with goods lining the roads and travelers stranded on either side of the border for a fourth consecutive day on Saturday.
“We believe that the border between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be a border of peace and amity between the two countries,” Pakistani foreign office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at a press briefing in Islamabad this week.
“If there is a closure of the border from the Pakistan side, it is not because Pakistan wishes to create difficulties for traders and genuine visitors. It happens only when there is a grave security risk.”
She said Pakistan was in contact with the Afghan authorities and conveyed its concerns about the security threat that Pakistan faced, including the recent attacks.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|301.9
|305.15
|Euro
|EUR
|323.8
|327
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|379.5
|383.3
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|85.5
|86.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|80.7
|81.5
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|198
|200
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|816.3
|824.3
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|228.8
|230
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.79
|42.19
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|44.04
|44.44
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|39.15
|39.5
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.69
|3.8
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.2
|2.29
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|995.05
|1004.05
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|65.72
|66.32
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|180.54
|182.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.83
|29.13
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|798.42
|806.42
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.54
|84.24
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|220
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|20.9
|21.2
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.8
|346.3
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.63
|8.78
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Karachi
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Islamabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Peshawar
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Quetta
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sialkot
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Attock
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujranwala
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Jehlum
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Multan
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Gujrat
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nawabshah
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Chakwal
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Hyderabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Nowshehra
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Sargodha
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Faisalabad
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
|Mirpur
|PKR 211,000
|PKR 2,651
