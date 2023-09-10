Search

World

Pakistan sees Karabakh polls a 'violation of the UN Charter'

Web Desk 11:04 PM | 10 Sep, 2023
Pakistan sees Karabakh polls a 'violation of the UN Charter'
Source: File photo

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the polls conducted in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, terming them as a violation of the United Nations (UN) Charter and the established principles of international law.

The FO also accentuated that Pakistan considers Karabakh as the sovereign territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan and that attempts to hold elections by the illegally installed regime are "legally and morally reprehensible".

It is pertinent to know that on Saturday, Azerbaijan´s separatist Armenian-populated region of Nagorno-Karabakh elected a new president as tensions spiralled between arch-rivals Azerbaijan and Armenia over the breakaway enclave.

With 22 votes to one, lawmakers in Nagorno-Karabakh´s parliament elected the head of the security council in the rebel government, Samvel Shahramanyan, 45, to succeed the outgoing leader Arayik Harutyunyan who stepped down on September 1.

Reacting to the development, the FO said: “Such an attempt is also a grave violation of the UN Charter and principles of established international law.”

Azerbaijan also called the election "yet another extremely provocative step" and "a clear violation of Azerbaijan´s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

The European Union said it "does not recognise the constitutional and legal framework" within which the vote was held.

But the bloc also called on "Karabakh Armenians to consolidate around de facto leadership that is able and willing to engage in result-oriented discussions with Baku."

Azerbaijan´s ally Turkey said it "does not recognise this illegitimate election which constitutes violation of Azerbaijan´s sovereignty and territorial integrity."

"This step is a flagrant violation of international law including the UN Security Council resolutions and the OSCE principles," the foreign ministry in Ankara said in a statement.

Popular frustration with Harutyunyan´s rule was growing amid lingering food shortages after Azerbaijan closed the sole road linking Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have traded accusations of cross-border attacks in recent months.

Armenia warned of the risk of a fresh conflict, saying Azerbaijan was massing troops on the countries´ shared border and near Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan´s foreign ministry on Friday accused Armenia of violating "previous agreements and... resorting to various political, military and other provocations."

Yerevan said it was "committed to the settlement of all outstanding issues with Azerbaijan purely through political and diplomatic means."

Azerbaijan´s Armenian-populated enclave was at the centre of two wars between the Caucasus neighbours.

Six weeks of fighting in autumn 2020 ended with a Russian-brokered ceasefire that saw Armenia cede swathes of territories it had controlled for decades.

The two sides have been unable to reach a lasting peace settlement despite mediation efforts by the European Union, the United States and Russia.

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

World

05:16 PM | 1 Sep, 2023

Kandy weather on September 2 amid Pakistan vs India’s Asia Cup 2023 ...

12:32 PM | 31 Aug, 2023

Rare Super Blue Moon illuminates sky in Pakistan, parts of world (See ...

04:51 PM | 30 Aug, 2023

Indian journalist Vikrant Gupta trolled for spreading negativity ...

09:42 AM | 28 Aug, 2023

Geetika Srivastava appointed as India’s first woman chargé ...

10:26 AM | 17 Aug, 2023

US assures Pakistan of its ‘commitment to economic prosperity’

07:04 PM | 14 Aug, 2023

UAE astronaut joins Pakistan’s Independence Day celebrations from ...

Advertisement

Latest

11:35 PM | 10 Sep, 2023

Cryptocurrency CEO to 11,196 years in prison for fraud

Horoscope

08:58 AM | 10 Sep, 2023

Daily Horoscope – September 10, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 10, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 10, 2023 (Sunday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 301.9 305.15
Euro EUR 323.8 327
UK Pound Sterling GBP 379.5 383.3
U.A.E Dirham AED 85.5 86.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 80.7 81.5
Australian Dollar AUD 198 200
Bahrain Dinar BHD 816.3 824.3
Canadian Dollar CAD 228.8 230
China Yuan CNY 41.79 42.19
Danish Krone DKK 44.04 44.44
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 39.15 39.5
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.2 2.29
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 995.05 1004.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.72 66.32
New Zealand Dollar NZD 180.54 182.54
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 798.42 806.42
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.54 84.24
Singapore Dollar SGD 220 223
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 343.8 346.3
Thai Bhat THB 8.63 8.78

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today – 10 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
 
 

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 211,000 on Sunday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs180,900.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs165,824 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs193,415.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan - 10 September 2023

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Karachi PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Islamabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Peshawar PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Quetta PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sialkot PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Attock PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujranwala PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Jehlum PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Multan PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Bahawalpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Gujrat PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nawabshah PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Chakwal PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Hyderabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Nowshehra PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Sargodha PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Faisalabad PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651
Mirpur PKR 211,000 PKR 2,651

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and ...

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: