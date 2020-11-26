Mehwish Hayat surprised by secret admirer (VIDEO)

There is no doubt that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone but amidst all the chaos, Mehwish Hayat has been receiving some delicious good vibes from a secret sender!

This piece of gossip has been spreading like wildfire on all social media platforms. A very delicious looking Chocolate Bouquet and Chocolate Scented Candles were received by Mehwish Hayat by the anonymous well-wisher along with a note that said:

‘’2020 has been hard on us, but take it easy and chill in a chocolaty stride. Sending some good vibes your way! Enjoy!’’

All of this raises one question, who is this secret well-wisher?

Mehwish has asked the mysterious gift sender to come forward so she can thank this mystery fan for this sweet chocolate surprise.

All eyes are fixed on Mewish Hayat’s profile for an update as the suspense is peaking and we can’t wait for Mehwish’s admirer to come forward!