Iftikhar Ahmed's witty banter with general manager Hijab Zahid leaves fans giggling

Web Desk 11:32 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Source: Instagram

In celebration of Iftikhar Ahmed's birthday, affectionately known as 'Chacha,' the Multan Sultans, a prominent team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), welcomed a special guest. Hijab Zahid, the General Manager of Multan Sultans, made a memorable appearance at the event.

On the occasion of his birthday, Zahid took to the social networking site 'X' to convey her wishes. She shared a cherished moment captured during the Asia Cup held last year, hinting at a connection that piqued the curiosity of fans. Her message read, "The unforgettable snapshot from last year's Asia Cup, the signboard behind Iftikhar Ahmed holds a secret that perhaps you all don't know. Happy birthday!"

The image depicts the player, cricket bat in hand, anticipating the delivery of the ball. Hijab Zahid is seated behind him, with a signboard placed on the boundary line that bears the word 'Hero.' This photograph serves as a poignant reminder of a significant moment in Iftikhar's career and his influence on the game.

In a lighthearted response, Iftikhar Ahmed himself commented on the post, playfully stating, "The hero is right here, not where you both are watching."

Taking to social media to congratulate the cricketer on his birthday, the Pakistan Cricket Board also shared a video of the players celebrating and cheering for Iftikhar. "Turning up the birthday vibes with the squad for @IftiMania!," the board captioned the post.  

Iftikhar Ahmed made his debut for the Pakistan national team in 2015, representing his country with pride on the international stage. His entry into the squad was marked by a remarkable debut century against England in a Test match, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure.

One of the most unforgettable moments in Iftikhar's career came during the Asia Cup, where his brilliant innings helped Pakistan set a formidable target against Nepal.

Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed hits career’s first ODI century 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

