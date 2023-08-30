Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed hits career’s first ODI century 

MULTAN – Pakistan’s middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed on Wednesday ended his century drought in ODI format after his thrilling performance in opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

He completed his first ODI hundred off 67 balls, smashing the third fastest century in Pakistan. He made unbeaten 109 off 71 while joining hands with skipper Babar Azam to help Pakistan set a target of 343 runs for Nepal.

Social media users have congratulated the player for his maiden ODI century. Here are some of the reactions shared on X;

Maiden ODI century ????



Iftikhar Ahmed has smashed a hundred off just 67 balls ????#PAKvNEP | ????: https://t.co/ZKihaNinmp pic.twitter.com/33p4AS1NQO — ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2023

6️⃣7️⃣-ball ???? – 3️⃣rd fastest century in ODIs in Pakistan ????



A special maiden ODI hundred for @IftiMania ????#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/GfdlPTS3j4 — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023

Allah is the greatest! Congratulations to Iftikhar Ahmed. A century coming in at No. 6 for Pakistan ❤️ #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/YYycGJJykf — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 30, 2023

In the same match, Babar Azam also set another ODI record as he has become the fastest to complete 19 centuries. The skipper achieved the milestone in 102 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla.