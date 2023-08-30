Asia Cup 2023: Iftikhar Ahmed hits career’s first ODI century 

MULTAN – Pakistan’s middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed on Wednesday ended his century drought in ODI format after his thrilling performance in opening match of the Asia Cup 2023 against Nepal at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
He completed his first ODI hundred off 67 balls, smashing the third fastest century in Pakistan. He made unbeaten 109 off 71 while joining hands with skipper Babar Azam to help Pakistan set a target of 343 runs for Nepal.
Social media users have congratulated the player for his maiden ODI century. Here are some of the reactions shared on X;
Maiden ODI century ????— ICC (@ICC) August 30, 2023
Iftikhar Ahmed has smashed a hundred off just 67 balls ????#PAKvNEP | ????: https://t.co/ZKihaNinmp pic.twitter.com/33p4AS1NQO
6️⃣7️⃣-ball ???? – 3️⃣rd fastest century in ODIs in Pakistan ????— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) August 30, 2023
A special maiden ODI hundred for @IftiMania ????#PAKvNEP | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/GfdlPTS3j4
Allah is the greatest! Congratulations to Iftikhar Ahmed. A century coming in at No. 6 for Pakistan ❤️ #AsiaCup2023 #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/YYycGJJykf— Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) August 30, 2023
In the same match, Babar Azam also set another ODI record as he has become the fastest to complete 19 centuries. The skipper achieved the milestone in 102 innings, surpassing Hashim Amla.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.