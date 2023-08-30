Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam sets another ODI record

MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest player to smash 19 centuries in 50-over format of cricket.
The right-handed batsman achieved the milestone while playing against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023’s opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. He is also the first player to hit the ongoing event’s first hundred.
Babar Azam achieved the milestone in 102 innings as previously it was held by Hashim Amla, who completed 19 centuries in 104 innings.
The 19th ODI hundred by top ranked ODI batter helped team green to make speedy recovery after early losses in the match against Nepal.
In the Asia Cup opener, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Nepal.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on August 30, 2023 (Wednesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|318.4
|322.65
|Euro
|EUR
|340.5
|343.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|401
|405
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|86
|86.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|84.4
|85.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|200
|202
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|806.17
|814.17
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|230
|232.3
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.68
|42.08
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|43.96
|44.36
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|38.22
|38.57
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.63
|3.74
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.23
|2.31
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|982.72
|991.72
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|63.83
|64.43
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|179.13
|181.13
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|28.04
|28.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|779.07
|787.07
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|83.27
|83.97
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|221
|223
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.74
|27.04
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|343.18
|345.68
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.61
|8.76
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 233,500 on Wednesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs200,190.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs183,983 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 214,590.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Karachi
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Islamabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Peshawar
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Quetta
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sialkot
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Attock
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujranwala
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Jehlum
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Multan
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Gujrat
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nawabshah
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Chakwal
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Hyderabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Nowshehra
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Sargodha
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Faisalabad
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
|Mirpur
|PKR 233,500
|PKR 2,765
