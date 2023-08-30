Asia Cup 2023: Babar Azam sets another ODI record

MULTAN – Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has become the fastest player to smash 19 centuries in 50-over format of cricket.

The right-handed batsman achieved the milestone while playing against Nepal in Asia Cup 2023’s opening match at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. He is also the first player to hit the ongoing event’s first hundred.

Babar Azam achieved the milestone in 102 innings as previously it was held by Hashim Amla, who completed 19 centuries in 104 innings.

The 19th ODI hundred by top ranked ODI batter helped team green to make speedy recovery after early losses in the match against Nepal.

In the Asia Cup opener, Pakistan won the toss and decided to bat first against Nepal.