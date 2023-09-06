ACC chief gives a weird reason for choosing Sri Lanka as Asia Cup 2023 venue

COLOMBO – Asian Cricket Council (ACC) President Jay Shah came up with a weird reason to defend the body’s decision to select Sri Lanka as co-host of the Asia Cup 2023.

Shah, who is also the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary, came under criticism for his decision to choose Sri Lanka after Pakistan vs India match was affected by rain last week and ended in no result.

The ACC chief told India Today that the decision to pick Sri Lanka was taken after other teams opposed the United Arab Emirates as venue due to heat.

"All the full members, media rights holders, and in-stadium rights holders were initially hesitant to commit to hosting the entire tournament in Pakistan. This reluctance stemmed from concerns related to the security and economic situation prevailing in the country," Shah said in a statement.

"In my capacity as ACC president, I was committed to finding a viable and mutually agreeable solution. To this end, I had accepted the hybrid model that was proposed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in collaboration with the ACC management. However, it's important to note that the leadership of the PCB underwent several changes, and this resulted in some back-and-forth negotiations, particularly regarding crucial aspects such as tax exemption and insurance for matches.

"The Asia Cup 2022 edition was played in the UAE in the T20 format. It's important to emphasise that the dynamics of a T20 tournament cannot be directly compared to those of a 100-over One-day format. In this context, ACC members received feedback from their respective high-performance teams, expressing concerns about playing One-day matches in the UAE in the month of September. Such a schedule could have potentially led to player fatigue and an increased risk of injuries, particularly right before the all-important ICC Cricket World Cup.”

The decisions regarding the Asia Cup 2023 were made while keeping in mind the health of the players ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 scheduled to begin next month in India.