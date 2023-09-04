Who will win Asia Cup 2023 clash between India and Nepal? Answer and get chance to win prizes

COLOMBO – Asia Cup 2023 is underway with fans awaiting today’s game between India and Nepal.

For Men in Blue, stakes are high as Saturday’s game was disrupted match due to rain and today’s win is paramount to keep their hopes alive in the transcontinental event.

Who do you think will win today’s game? Submit your answer by filling out the form mentioned below and get chances to win exciting prizes.

Today's game, which is must must-win game for both sides, is likely to be washed out, as the forecast suggests 80 percent chance of showers, leaving both teams in misery. Debutant Nepal faced a blow in their first game against Pakistan, and they eyed a comeback in today’s game against India.

Nepal is playing its first-ever international game against India. After losing against Pakistan, Nepal lies currently at the bottom in the Asia Cup 2023 Points Table. with Pakistan leading the Group A Asia Cup Points Table with 3 points.

Fans are however expecting a repeat of Saturday’s blockbuster game when the game between arch-rivals Pakistan, and India was washed out. If today’s match is washed out due to rain, Men in Blue will follow Pakistan into the Super 4 stage, with the second spot in the group.