Asia Cup 2023: Celebs who watched Pakistan vs India match in Sri Lanka

When the Pakistani Cricket Team ranks at no.1 in international rankings, every Pakistani will definitely become a cricket fanatic, and the celebrities are no different!

To witness the national team delivers stellar performances, many stars flocked to Sri Lanka to show support to their team for Asia Cup 2023.

From social media influencers, YouTube celebrities, and actors, the cricket stadium was graced by many A-list stars including Aroob Jatoi, Ducky Bhai, Ukhano, Mooro, Momin Saqib and Bilal Saqib to watch the highly anticipated India vs. Pakistan match in the Asia Cup.

Actress Kinza Hashmi also posted picture with her Indian co-actor Karan Wahi.

