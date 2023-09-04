Search

Technology

Yango hosts a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs India screening in Lahore

Web Desk 06:04 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
Yango hosts a thrilling Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs India screening in Lahore

LAHORE - Yango, the premium ride-hailing service, demonstrated its commitment to enhancing customer experiences by hosting an exhilarating screening of the Asia Cup 2023 Pakistan vs. India cricket match today at the Luxus Grand Hotel in Lahore.

The event attracted an impressive lineup of prominent bloggers, influencers, and other important personalities who rallied behind their favourite teams in what has been hailed as the most thrilling game of the season.

Cricket enthusiasts and loyal fans showed up at the screening venue to witness the much-anticipated clash between Pakistan and India. The atmosphere was charged with excitement and camaraderie as attendees united in supporting their respective teams.

Yango's dedication to delivering excellence extended beyond the event itself, with attendees choosing Yango's reliable ride-hailing service to reach the venue. This seamless transportation option allowed attendees, including content creators from Islamabad, to experience the convenience and efficiency of Yango's inter-city travel service that will be launched on the application soon.

"The Asia Cup 2023 screening was a testament to our commitment to providing premium services and exceptional experiences," said Faisal Iftekhar, Country Manager, Yango Pakistan. "We are proud to have facilitated attendees' journeys and provided them with an entertaining event experience. Yango continues to be the preferred choice for those who seek convenience, reliability, and quality in ride-hailing."

Prominent bloggers, influencers, and attendees took to social media to share their excitement and game insights, underscoring the significant role Yango plays in making travel between cities like Islamabad and Lahore accessible and enjoyable. The match was called off because of rain, but the attendees’ excitement and vigour for the game continued throughout the event.

Yango currently operates in Islamabad, Faisalabad, Rawalpindi, and Lahore, offering various transportation services that cater to various travel needs. Stay tuned for more exciting events and initiatives from Yango that aim to elevate customer experiences.

Yango is an international online service for ordering rides. It already operates in more than 20 countries across Europe, Africa, the Middle East and Latin America. Unlike other ride-hailing services, Yango app uses its own mapping, routing, and navigation as well as smart order distribution. To download the Yango App, please visit: https://ya.cc/t/nooH7Y2p4AvwLC

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Technology

India launches first mission to Sun after successful lunar landing

05:03 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Rewriting The Digital Future of Pakistan

01:50 PM | 2 Sep, 2023

Tecno's Spark 10 series is now available for sale in Pakistan

12:23 AM | 2 Sep, 2023

vivo Y27 smartphone launched in Pakistan, price, specifications

05:50 PM | 29 Aug, 2023

iPhone 15 Pro Max to cost Rs9 lac in Pakistan? Expected price of Apple device disappoints ...

10:12 AM | 29 Aug, 2023

Haier revolutionizes cooling solutions with launch of Pakistan's first Solar Hybrid Air ...

07:52 PM | 28 Aug, 2023

Facebook Comments

Advertisement

Latest

Judge's wife who tortured child maid Rizwana gets bail

07:53 PM | 4 Sep, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope - 4 September 2023

08:43 AM | 4 Sep, 2023

Forex

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on September 4, 2023

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on September 4, 2023 (Monday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 329.9 332.65
Euro EUR 354 357
UK Pound Sterling GBP 410.9 415
U.A.E Dirham AED 89.6 90.4
Saudi Riyal SAR 87.25 88
Australian Dollar AUD 207.9 210.5
Bahrain Dinar BHD 810.37 818.37
Canadian Dollar CAD 236.6 239
China Yuan CNY 41.86 42.26
Danish Krone DKK 44.67 45.07
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 38.83 39.19
Indian Rupee INR 3.69 3.8
Japanese Yen JPY 2.36 2.44
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 989.38 998.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 65.66 66.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 182.22 184.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 28.83 29.13
Omani Riyal OMR 791.47 799.47
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 83.71 84.41
Singapore Dollar SGD 237 240
Swedish Korona SEK 28.16 28.46
Swiss Franc CHF 347.31 349.81
Thai Bhat THB 8.71 8.86

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan – September 4, 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 242,600 on Monday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs207,990.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs190,656 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 222,382.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Karachi PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Islamabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Peshawar PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Quetta PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sialkot PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Attock PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujranwala PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Jehlum PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Multan PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Bahawalpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Gujrat PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nawabshah PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Chakwal PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Hyderabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Nowshehra PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Sargodha PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Faisalabad PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780
Mirpur PKR 242,600 PKR 2,780

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Mehwish Hayat biography | Age, Family, and Awards

Elon Musk's biography | Age, Wife, Net Worth, and Achievements

Dr Umar Saif | Family, Education, and Career

Profile: Yumna Zaidi | Family, Career, and Income

Who is Jamal Shah, caretaker Minister for National Heritage and Culture?

Who is Arfa Syeda Zehra – the Special Advisor to Caretaker PM?

Profile: Muhammad Ali — Pakistan’s caretaker Minister for Energy, Power and Petroleum

Who is Salman Toor, the man Ali Sethi is allegedly married to?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: