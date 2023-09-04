Search

KFC Rawalpindi branch sealed for serving burger with steel wire

Web Desk 01:18 PM | 4 Sep, 2023
KFC Rawalpindi
Source: social media

RAWALPINDI – Poor sanitation and improper food handling are commonly found in low cost restaurants as there are cases where hygiene standards are not met in eateries, and the latest to join the grim list is known fast food chain Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC).

The second-largest restaurant chain is known for its signature recipe of fried chicken, which includes a secret blend of several herbs and spices, however, KFC decided to add a ‘forbidden ingredient’, that can cause a life-threatening emergency.

In a recent development, the district administration Rawalpindi on Friday took action on a customer’s complaint and sealed the Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) Scheme-III outlet over the unhygienic conditions of the kitchen.

Assistant Commissioner Cantonment, Qandeel Fatima Memon, led the operation and sealed the KFC branch in Garrison City as a customer claimed having a steel wire inside a burger fillet.

The district administration, after verifying the authenticity of the complaint, sealed the eatery and further warned the restaurant to look after their kitchen staff and food preparation method.

Officials said the government would take stern action against those who were playing with the health of people, and there will be no compromise on hygiene.

The development is a shocker for KFC lovers who visit restaurant often to enjoy meals.

This is however not the first time when KFC faced action as earlier food authorities in Okara sealed a KFC outlet for serving maggot-filled fried chicken to its customers.

Lizard in Layers Bakeshop cake has everyone talking in Pakistan!

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

