Sajal Aly's new bold video draws public ire

Lollywood diva Sajal Aly has made a name for herself in the showbiz industry with her exceptional acting talent and glam.

The Sinf-e-Aahan star has established herself as one of the most popular stars, and she garnered a huge fan base. Her performances in several hit dramas left a lasting impression on her fans.

Sajal again remained under the limelight as her new video is doing rounds on social media. In the clip, the actor opted for a dress with a see-through net blouse.

As the clip garnered thousands of views, netizens left tons of comments for the Pakistani diva, with many questioning her wardrobe choices.

This year, Sajal made headlines with her international project What’s Love Got To Do With It? Which was produced by Jemima Goldsmith’s company. She also starred in a historical drama series based on the life of Fatima Jinnah.