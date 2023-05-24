Sajal Aly mesmerizes fans in recent photoshoot

Sajal Aly, a renowned and exceptionally talented actress, has captivated audiences in the Pakistani entertainment industry and beyond. From her humble beginnings in the multi-starrer Mehmoodabad Ki Malkayein, she has soared to international stardom, with film projects in India and the UK, and her latest venture, the series Umrao Jaan.
With her acting prowess, stunning looks, and an ever-growing fan base, Aly continues to leave a lasting impression on viewers eagerly awaiting her every project.
While the Kuch Ankahi actress effortlessly carries both Eastern and Western ensembles, it is in traditional Eastern attire that she truly shines. Her fashion choices and impeccable styling have garnered attention not only from fans but also from fashion enthusiasts across the globe. With each appearance, she brings forth a unique blend of elegance and contemporary charm, setting trends and inspiring others to experiment with their own fashion choices.
Recently, she graced a photoshoot for Qalamkar, and every shot exuded ethereal beauty. Whether it was a captivating dull gold ensemble or a mesmerizing jet-black outfit, Aly showcased her ability to radiate grace and charm in every frame. Her impeccable fashion choices and confident demeanour serve as inspiration for countless individuals, especially during the upcoming Eid season.
On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Noor ul Ain, Aangan, Alif, Yeh Dil Mera, Ishq E Laa, Sinf-e-Aahan, Kuch Ankahi, Khel Khel Mein and What's Love Got to Do with It?.
KARACHI – As the economic uncertainty looms, the Pakistani rupee remained stable against the US dollar in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.
During the trading, the local currency moved by 0.02 percent during the opening hours. PKR was being traded at 287.20 or Rs0.05 lower.
Earlier this week, the dilapidated rupee faced back-to-back blows for the fifth successive session.
As Sharif-led government is struggling with high import payments, low foreign exchange reserves, and political uncertainty, the overall value of the Pakistani rupee depreciated massively against the greenback in recent times.
Experts flagged high demand and low supply of dollars in the Pakistani economy which is causing huge depreciation.
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 234,500 on Wednesday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs201,050.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Karachi
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Islamabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Peshawar
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Quetta
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sialkot
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Attock
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujranwala
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Jehlum
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Multan
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Gujrat
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nawabshah
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Chakwal
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Hyderabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Nowshehra
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Sargodha
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Faisalabad
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
|Mirpur
|PKR 234,500
|PKR 2,545
