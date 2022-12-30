LAHORE – Indian celebrities keep their bond with Pakistani stars a low-key affair due to the rising Hindutva sentiments in their country, as a sympathiser of Pakistan could be deemed anti-India and targeted by Modi's so-called devotees.

Despite the frigid relationship between the two nuclear-armed countries, some celebrities cross barriers and choose peace and love over anti-Pakistan rhetoric.

In the recent case of cross-border love and admiration, Aly Syed, brother of Pakistani actors Sajal and Saboor Aly, shared a clip with Sushmita Sen, Bollywood's famous actor who was the first Indian to win the Miss Universe title.

She can be seen showering love on Pakistani actor sisters in the clip.

“Hi sweetheart, Sushmita here. You have the sweetest brother, who insisted that a photograph was not enough,” she can be heard saying in the brief clip that was shot by Sajal's younger brother.

“I wish you all the best, and you are an amazing actor…Keep growing and make peace. I am always with you,” she added and ended the clip with a flying kiss.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2022-12-29/pakistani-actors-sajal-saboor-aly-receive-love-from-bollywood-actor-sushmita-sen-video-1672338054-3890.mp4

API Response: No news found against this URL: https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/uploads/digital_news/2022-12-29/pakistani-actors-sajal-saboor-aly-receive-love-from-bollywood-actor-sushmita-sen-video-1672338054-3890.mp4

Aly said he bumped into his forever crush Sushmita Sen, saying he used to tell his mother to marry a girl like Bollywood star. Lots of love & respect to you, he added.

Divided by borders, the celebrities and even citizens of the arch-rival nations find ways to unite virtually on several occasions.