Daily Horoscope – December 30, 2022

Web Desk 08:00 AM | 30 Dec, 2022
Here's a free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, and insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 20 - April 19)

Today, you are known for being an adventurous, spontaneous and courageous personality altogether. Your financial matters seem to be satisfactory without making any big progress. You can expect a new challenging role that will elevate your potential. Be vigilant and active.

Taurus (April 19 - May 20)

Today, you want to experience the biggest luxuries of materialistic life. You can stay spiritually inclined to become calm. It seems to be a good day as far as your finances and monetary transactions are concerned. 

 Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

Today, you may need to manage and manipulate things and situations diplomatically to your favor. You should avoid any Property matters and transactions. You always care for your family more than you show and express. Spend time with friends and family.

 Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Today, you will be sensitive and emotional being take to heart straight away. You may plan of expanding your existing business lines. Investing in property may also be fruitful and profiteering. Get involved in some mystic activity tonight.

Leo (July 22 - August 22) 

Today, you may stand out and be unique in the public. Today, you are going to see mixed reactions to your financial aspect. You will feel like that your spouse has got his/her own priorities. You may stay in a mood to conquer the entire world today with your great and sound health.  

Virgo (August 22 - September 22)

Today, you may be offered a great investment deal from your friend and you can trust him/her for their good intentions. You can expect a great day at work. You may be promoted to a higher position but this will require you to travel.  Be motivated and thrilled.

Libra  (September 22 - October 23)

Today, your domestic front things may prove a little challenging for you. If you have considered a job change or career switch for a long time, today can be your favorite day. Keep yourself engaged in some sort of physical activity to stay active and fresh.  

Scorpio (Oct 23 –Nov 22)

Today, you will be respectful and honored among friends circle. You are today required to bring your calculation and analysis into action and invest in some promising assets or even investments. You can expect a hectic and tiring day at work. 

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you are the life of every party which adds your importance. Don’t be so involved in your inner feelings and avoid any regret at heart. You should not expect    in return a good financial day. Be patient and courageous. 

Capricorn (December 22 - January 21)

Today, you may motivated and driven by your set of responsibilities and duties that at times, you forget that you need to care for yourself also. You may feel full of energy at the beginning of the day, but you may feel lethargic and unproductive.Stay calm and relaxed. 

Aquarius (January 22 - February 19)

Today, you may show empathy but may be shining bright today at your workplace. Eating fresh and healthy should be your health mantra of the day. You may have a back pain problem so avoid activities of physical exertion, instead focus on yoga and stretching exercises. 

Pisces (February 20 - March 20)

Today, you will be a great believer in spiritualistic realms and this is what makes you a difficult personality to understand. You may need to distribute alms among the deserving and the needy. You may be the center of attraction on your domestic front. Spend precious time with your loved ones tonight.

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on December 30, 2022 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 233.5 235.5
Euro EUR 260.4 263
UK Pound Sterling GBP 296.5 299.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 68.5 69.1
Saudi Riyal SAR 65 65.6
Australian Dollar AUD 155.5 156.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 603.5 608
Canadian Dollar CAD 168 169.35
China Yuan CNY 32.51 32.76
Danish Krone DKK 32.35 32.70
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.99 29.34
Indian Rupee INR 2.72 2.80
Japanese Yen JPY 2.3 2.35
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 739 744
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 50.95 51.40
New Zealand Dollar NZD 144 145.2
Norwegians Krone NOK 22.43 22.73
Omani Riyal OMR 588.08 592.50
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.75 62.25
Singapore Dollar SGD 167.95 169.25
Swedish Korona SEK 21.78 22.08
Swiss Franc CHF 242.7 244.45
Thai Bhat THB 6.52 6.62

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs183,400 on Friday.

The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 156,680. Likewise,10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs 142,530 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 163,950.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Karachi PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Islamabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Peshawar PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Quetta PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sialkot PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Attock PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujranwala PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Jehlum PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Multan PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Bahawalpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Gujrat PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nawabshah PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Chakwal PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Hyderabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Nowshehra PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Sargodha PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Faisalabad PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090
Mirpur PKR 183,400 PKR 2,090

