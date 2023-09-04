Asia Cup 2023: India win toss, opt to field first against Nepal in must-win game

COLOMBO – India have won the toss and decided to bowl first against Nepal in their second match of Asia Cup in Pallekele today, with rain threat hanging over today’s game.

Monday’s game, which is must must-win game for both sides, is likely to be washed out, as forecast suggests 80 percent chance of showers, leaving both teams in misery.

Debutant Nepal faced a blow in their first game against Pakistan, and they eyed a comeback in today’s game against India. It will be Nepal’s first-ever international game against India. After losing against Pakistan, Nepal placed at the bottom in the Asia Cup 2023 points table. Pakistan leading the group A with 3 points.

Fans are however expecting a repeat of Saturday’s blockbuster game when the game between arch-rivals Pakistan, and India was washed out.

As Team Indian entered the match without Jasprit Bumrah, skipper Rohit Sharma is eyeing a stronger comeback.

If today’s match is washed out due to rain, Men in Blue will follow Pakistan into the Super 4 stage, with the second spot in the group.

For India’s must-win game, Indian pacer Mohammad Shami replaced Jasprit Bumrah as the former left for his homeland for the birth of his first child.

India vs Nepal Match Venue

India vs Nepal Group A match will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium.

India vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah.

Nepal: Rohit Kumar Paudel (c), Bhim Sharki, Dipendra Singh Airee, Karan Kc, Sompal Kami, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Narayan Rajbanshi, Kushal Malla, Pratis Gc, Md Arif Sheikh, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Sundeep Jora, Kishore Mahato, Shyam Dhakal, Mahamad Asif Sheikh (wk), Arjun Saud (wk), and Sandeep Lamichhane.