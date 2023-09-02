PAKvIND: Rain ends Pakistan and India's Asia Cup encounter in 'no result'

KANDY – Pakistan made its way to Super Fours after rain washed out their much-awaited encounter with India in the Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday.

Earlier, India set a target of 267 runs for Pakistan in the second game of the Asia Cup 2023 at the Pallkele International Cricket Stadium on Saturday. However, Pakistan could not begin their innings at all due to heavy rain in Kandy.

Ishan Kishan (82) and Hardik Pandya (87) built a strong fifth wicket partnership to help India build a fighting total after the top order, including skipper Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to perform due to thrilling bowling by the Pakistani pacers.

Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf took three wickets each, bringing the Team Blue under pressure.

3️⃣ wickets for @HarisRauf14



India are 226-5 after 41 overs as we enter the final stage of the innings.#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/0YYndDLNnz — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 2, 2023

Following the dismissal of Pandya and Kishan, the tail order could not maintain the momentum as Jedeja (14) and Thakur (3) were removed by Afrid and Naseem Shah.

The game was disrupted by rain twice since it started at 2:30 pm. India could go to 242 runs if maintains the current run rate of 4.83 per over.

The much anticipated moment is inching closer as the biggest rivalry of the cricket world is set to unfold today on September 2 with the Pakistan vs India game in the Asia Cup 2023.

Men in Green started the tournament on an explosive note after beating Nepal by 238 runs in event’s opener and while Team India will play the tournament with one of its finest players.

Two nuclear-armed neighbors will in Group A match. The hype around today’s game is much more as high powered clash will set the tone for upcoming ODI World Cup 2023 and today’s performance in the will set psychological tone for World Cup.

Arch-rivals Green Shirts and Men in Blue are placed in Group A while Group B comprises Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh. The qualifier will be decided between Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore, and UAE in matches that will be played between August 20 and 26.

Kandy Weather Update

Previously, fans were disappointed due to threatening looming over Pakistan vs India clash, however latest weather update shows lesser chance of rain during the match in central Sri Lankan city of Kandy.

Weather report shows chances of showers around 2.30 pm, while fans and players are nervously keeping an eye on the skies.

Both teams will share a point each if today’s high octane game is washed out. Men in Green will thereby qualify for the Super Fours stage while Rohit led squad will need to avoid defeat to advance to next round.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf.

India: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, KL Rahul, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (Vice Captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna