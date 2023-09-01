Indian skipper Rohit Sharma says Pakistan has quality bowlers like Shaheen, Haris and Naseem

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma said on Friday that Pakistan has quality bowlers like Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf and Naseem Shah.

Speaking to reporters in the Sri Lankan city of Kandy a day before the much-awaited match of the Asia Cup between Pakistan and India, Sharma said the Pakistani cricket team has been performing in recent years and it will be a challenge to play against Pakistan.

He said the Pakistani team had always been equipped with good bowlers and currently quality bowlers like Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf have been delivering for Pakistan with unity.

Responding to a question, Sharma said he would try to bring his experience into use and perform better in the match against Pakistan. He said that everyone of them tries to keep the team in a good position. He said that he had been giving himself breaks over the last one and a half years, but now he would try to play like he did in the past.