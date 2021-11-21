Afridi apologises to Afif Hossain after ‘hurting’ Bangladeshi batsman with dangerous throw (VIDEO)
Share
DHAKA – Pakistan’s top pacer Shah Shah Afridi has apologized to Bangladeshi left-handed batter Afif Hossain in wake of an unfortunate incident during the second T20.
In the third over of the second game in Dhaka after Afridi got smashed for a maximum in the second ball, he delivered a fuller length delivery while the batsman drove back and Afridi picked the ball and fired at the stumps.
Young Afif was on the crease and the ball smashed by the Pakistani player hit him on the back of his foot and he fell on the ground with pain.
Afridi then apologized for his mistake, Pakistani skipper Babar Azam also rushed to check on Hossain after he fell to the ground after the powerful hit however Hossain was said to be fit for the game.
Following the game, the two players also met at the closing after Green Shirts clinched the series. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also shared a clip in which Afridi can be seen walking up to Hosain to offer an apology once more.
Shaheen Shah Afridi went up to Afif Hossain post-match 👏👏 #SpiritofCricket pic.twitter.com/F1dO6F8gn0— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 20, 2021
- Indian doctor eats cow dung on camera to ‘prove its benefits’, ...01:22 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Afridi apologises to Afif Hossain after ‘hurting’ Bangladeshi ...12:48 PM | 21 Nov, 2021
- 3 coal miners gunned down in Balochistan’s Harnai11:51 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Sana Khan dedicates heartfelt post to husband on first wedding ...11:28 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Czech model sentenced for drug trafficking walks free after acquittal10:48 AM | 21 Nov, 2021
- Tom and Jerry's real names revealed10:10 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
- Sushmita Sen pens a heartwarming note on her 46th birthday07:20 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
- India produces a copy of Pakistani blockbuster 'Meray Paas Tum Ho'10:48 PM | 20 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities with their mothers05:00 PM | 14 Nov, 2021
- Pakistani celebrities who passed away in 202102:00 PM | 17 Oct, 2021
- Celebrity deaths in 202111:59 PM | 12 Oct, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021