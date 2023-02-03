Haris Rauf sends well wishes to Shaheen Afridi on his Nikkah in video message

The wedding of Shaheen Shah Afridi, the star Pakistani fast bowler and captain of Lahore Qalandars, is creating a buzz of excitement. With the festivities about to begin, it promises to be a joyous occasion for the lucky couple and their loved ones.

Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf was one of the many well-wishers who expressed joy and delight on the happy occasion.

In a video that went viral on social media, Rauf announced that his professional obligations prevented him from attending the event. Despite his disappointment in being unable to be there, he expressed his best wishes for a successful celebration.

He also thanked those who had invited him and showed their support. The 29-year-old further added that they will celebrate the wedding during the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he returns home.

Haris Rauf sends his message to Shaheen Shah Afridi on his Nikkah ceremony ???? Haris couldn't attend the function due to his participation in the ongoing #BPL2023#ShaheenShahAfridi #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/9yuMMoZNfh — CricWick (@CricWick) February 3, 2023

Local media reports indicate that a 22-year-old individual, accompanied by family members, has arrived in Karachi. The couple's Nikkah ceremony will take place today and is expected to be attended by notable Pakistani celebrities.