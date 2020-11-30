World's loneliest elephant reaches Cambodia

ISLAMABAD – Kaavan, dubbed as the word's loneliest elephant arrived in Cambodia by a cargo plane on Monday to start a new life at a local sanctuary where there are three more female elephants present, after years of campaigning for his transfer by American singer Cher.

Cher was on the tarmac at the airport of Cambodia’s second-biggest city Siem Reap to greet Kaavan and was photographed in sunglasses, black face mask and white jacket meeting the vets who accompanied the elephant, who made the long journey in a custom-made crate.

#Kaavan has reached Cambodia. He‘lo be heading to his forever home at the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary pic.twitter.com/JDKXZNERTg — Alia Chughtai (@AliaChughtai) November 30, 2020

Animal rescue organisation Four Paws said Kaavan had another 90-minute drive ahead and would likely arrive at the sanctuary after nightfall, so he would be released in daylight on Tuesday.

Update from our founder, Lek Chailert: Darrick on the truck with Kaavan and bring the boy home at Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary. It will take minimum two hours from airport to our Sanctuary. We can’t wait to see Kaavan to meet with the three ladies at CWS. pic.twitter.com/UD2QTd7jmi — Elephant Nature Park (@ElephantNatureP) November 30, 2020

“Kaavan was eating, was not stressed, he was even a little bit sleeping, standing leaning at the crate wall. He behaves like a Frequent Flyer,” said Amir Khalil, a Four Paws vet.

Kaavan the elephant has arrived in Cambodia. According to his vet Dr Amir he was a calm flyer, eating regular snaps and even taking a nap. Video courtesy of ⁦@fourpawsint⁩ pic.twitter.com/VTlyzL9PBT — Charlotte Greenfield (@char_greenfield) November 30, 2020

Cher had written songs pressing for Kaavan’s release from grim, isolated conditions at Islamabad Zoo and she had spent the last few days with him in Pakistan.

The multi-award-winning singer has been with a film crew documenting Kaavan’s story and said she was proud to be part of an effort to free an elephant she said had been shackled to a shed for 17 years.

Dozens of wildlife workers and experts led by Four Paws used a winch and rope to pull the sedated elephant into the crate before he was loaded onto the Russian-built cargo plane.

Kaavan’s handlers took more than 200 kg (441 lbs) of food including bananas and melons to keep him busy on his journey.